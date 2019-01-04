Video

Take a first look inside the new Working Title clothing store in Norwich

Martin Turner and David Lane who have opened a larger Working Title clothing store in central Norwich after gaining many fans since the brand launched in 2016. Archant

The owner of a Norwich menswear store, which has a host of celebrity fans, has moved into a former bridal shop in the city.

Working Title has relocated from a small unit in Bedford Street to a large two-floor building in nearby Bridewell Alley after ‘incredible support’ from customers since it opened.

The shop sells a range of major clothing brands from across Europe and also stocks items from local Norwich designers.

The shop was first opened in April 2016 by Martin Turner, from Thorpe St Andrew, with help from his husband David Lane after getting inspired on a holiday to Spain.

Mr Turner said: “We went on holiday to Barcelona in January 2016 and we were walking around the side streets and saw a shop selling t-shirts by local artists and loved the idea.

With famous fans, men's clothing store Working Title has moved to larger premises in central Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury With famous fans, men's clothing store Working Title has moved to larger premises in central Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“On the journey home I said to David that I needed to open a shop and we came up with the name and did a spider diagram with Working Title in the middle and came up with ideas on the plane.

“We opened later that year with t-shirts designed by Norwich artists and since then we have been getting brands in Norwich which people have never seen before.

“The support from customers in Norwich has been incredible for an independent and we thought it was time to go to the next step with new premises.”

The shop delivers worldwide and Mr Turner thinks that a lot of the success of the business has come through social media and celebrities endorsements including reality star Jake Quickenden, Duncan James from boyband Blue and model Sam Reece.

The new Working Title men's clothes store in Norwich has moved to much larger premises in Bridewell Alley. Picture: Neil Didsbury The new Working Title men's clothes store in Norwich has moved to much larger premises in Bridewell Alley. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“I’m really careful which celebrities I use as I want them to be fans of the shop and have never paid any to come to Norwich.

“It is really important in getting our name out there as their followers look up to them and buy clothes they wear.”

The building itself dates back to 1830 and its previous uses have included a watchmakers, fishmongers, RAF recruitment centre and it was a bridal shop in recent years.

Influenced by European clothes stores that owner Martin Turner saw while on holiday, the new larger Working Title store has a sophisticated charm. Picture: Neil Didsbury Influenced by European clothes stores that owner Martin Turner saw while on holiday, the new larger Working Title store has a sophisticated charm. Picture: Neil Didsbury

With a host of loyal fans, Working Title have moved to much larger premises on Bridewell Alley in central Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury With a host of loyal fans, Working Title have moved to much larger premises on Bridewell Alley in central Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury