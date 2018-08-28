Work by top wildlife artists on show in Christmas exhibition
PUBLISHED: 11:55 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:59 05 December 2018
Archant
Paintings, prints, jewellery and sculpture by some of the country’s finest wildlife artists will be on show in a Christmas exhibition running at BIRDscapes Gallery, at Glandford, near Holt, until the new year.
Featuring work by artists including Robert Gillmor, Niki Bowers, Richard Allen and Dafila Scott - whose father was the famous conservationist Sir Peter Scott - the show will also include books, cards and calendars.
A special opening on December 15 will coincide with Bayfield Farmer’s Market, which takes place in the courtyard outside the gallery, as well as the launch of a range of nature-inspired silver jewellery by Ann Lamb, who lives on the Norfolk Broads.
The event runs from 10am-4pm and BIRDscapes owner Liz and Steve Harris will be serving refreshments, with Ms Lamb on hand to talk to visitors about her work from midday.
For more information, visit www.birdscapes.co.uk or phone 01263 741742