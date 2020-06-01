Search

Enjoy this new art installation whilst social distancing

PUBLISHED: 09:24 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:24 01 June 2020

Cooking Sections at their Moveable Estates launch at Winterton-on-Sea, prior to lockdown. Picture: Katherine Mager

Cooking Sections at their Moveable Estates launch at Winterton-on-Sea, prior to lockdown. Picture: Katherine Mager

katherine_mager

A fantastic new art piece at Winterton-on-Sea by nationally recognised duo Cooking Sections is the perfect way to enjoy art during this turbulent time. Kate Wolstenholme speaks to the duo.

Moveable Estates launch at Winterton-on-Sea, prior to lockdown. Picture: Katherine MagerMoveable Estates launch at Winterton-on-Sea, prior to lockdown. Picture: Katherine Mager

Moveable Estates explores the fast-eroding shoreline at Winterton-on-Sea and is the result of Cooking Sections’ partnership with Norwich University of the Arts’ East Gallery and New Geographies.

Spacial practitioners Daniel Fernandez Pascual and Alon Schwabe have created a free downloadable sound piece which addresses the impact of climate change on our coastline.

Starting at the former location of a relocated fisherman’s hut, they guide you on a 30-minute walk along the coast, featuring history, geography and poetry.

New Geographies is a three-year partnership with nine East of England organisations set up by The East Contemporary Visual Arts Network.

Moveable Estates. Picture: Cooking SectionsMoveable Estates. Picture: Cooking Sections

In 2017, the public put forward the overlooked locations they wanted to see site-specific art made about - of which ten works were made.

East Gallery NUA were the partnership linked with the area which Moveable Estates explores.

The work looks at the idea of moveable architecture being able to combat the effects of coastal erosion and the pair were drawn to Winterton specifically due to the fishermen’s sheds, where one man moved his inland to escape the eroding cliff edge.

In order to develop the project, Cooking Sections spent time working with residents, historians and researchers as well as carrying out workshops with NUA students.

Moveable Estates launch at Winterton-on-Sea, prior to lockdown. Picture: Katherine MagerMoveable Estates launch at Winterton-on-Sea, prior to lockdown. Picture: Katherine Mager

The duo intend the listener to be physically experiencing the landscape as they listen to the piece, whilst the audio adds complexity of why the cliffs are eroding and the history behind their demise.

Cooking Sections said: “The place is very contemplative and very early on we realised the power of the wind as you are standing there by the sea.”

They have made the piece into a small downloadable file to avoid any issues with lack of signal.

There is also a transcript available alongside this (click CC in the bottom right), for those harder of hearing and a map showing where the walk starts.

(From left to right) East Gallery NUA Curator Claire Allerton, Cooking Sections Alon Schwabe and Daniel Fernandez Pascual and their assistant Matthew Darmour-Paul at the launch of Moveable Estates at Winterton-on-Sea, prior to lockdown. Picture: Katherine Mager(From left to right) East Gallery NUA Curator Claire Allerton, Cooking Sections Alon Schwabe and Daniel Fernandez Pascual and their assistant Matthew Darmour-Paul at the launch of Moveable Estates at Winterton-on-Sea, prior to lockdown. Picture: Katherine Mager

Moveable Estates can be enjoyed here.

Moveable Estates launch at Winterton-on-Sea, prior to lockdown. Picture: Katherine MagerMoveable Estates launch at Winterton-on-Sea, prior to lockdown. Picture: Katherine Mager

The fishermen's sheds which feature in Moveable Estates. Picture: Katherine MagerThe fishermen's sheds which feature in Moveable Estates. Picture: Katherine Mager

Erosion shown at Winterton-on-Sea. Picture: Katherine MagerErosion shown at Winterton-on-Sea. Picture: Katherine Mager

Erosion shown at Winterton-on-Sea. Picture: Katherine MagerErosion shown at Winterton-on-Sea. Picture: Katherine Mager

Moveable Estates launch at Winterton-on-Sea, prior to lockdown. Picture: Katherine MagerMoveable Estates launch at Winterton-on-Sea, prior to lockdown. Picture: Katherine Mager

