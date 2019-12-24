Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More
Video

13 Norfolk walks to try over Christmas and New Year

24 December, 2019 - 09:00
The Felbrigg trail is one of the winter Norfolk walks you should try over Christmas and New Year Credit: Supplied by Norfolk County Council

The Felbrigg trail is one of the winter Norfolk walks you should try over Christmas and New Year Credit: Supplied by Norfolk County Council

Archant

From old favourites to a chance to discover some of the new circular walks Norfolk County Council's Trails team have delivered over the past year, burn off the mince pies and enjoy the Norfolk countryside over the festive period

Walking the Boudicca Way in south Norfolk Credit: Bill SmithWalking the Boudicca Way in south Norfolk Credit: Bill Smith

1. Boudicca Way (Norwich to Diss, 36 miles)

Named after the legendary warrior and Queen of the Iceni whose tribes once inhabited the area, the Boudicca Way runs for approximately 36 miles between Norwich and Diss, roughly parallel with the old Roman 'Pye' Road (now the A140). Boudicca Way passes through the rural, gently undulating countryside of south Norfolk and the Waveney Valley using public rights of way and quiet country roads, where visitors can find unusual wildlife and flora. Along the way, the trail passes picturesque villages such as Shotesham, Saxlingham Nethergate, and Pulham Market. The area also has strong historical heritage, including Venta Icenorum, the Roman Town at Caistor St Edmund, which was the Roman administrative centre for the area.

Sunset At Burgh Castle Credit: Wendy Keeley for iwitness24Sunset At Burgh Castle Credit: Wendy Keeley for iwitness24

2. Burgh Castle (Norfolk Coast Path circular, 1 mile)

Burgh Castle is one of the best-preserved Roman sites in the country. At only 1 mile long, take a walk around the ruins of the Roman fort and enjoy views of the stunning Broadland landscape. Access improvements now make this a great family friendly walk at any time of the year.

Castle Acre trail Credit: Supplied by Norfolk County CouncilCastle Acre trail Credit: Supplied by Norfolk County Council

3. Castle Acre (Peddars Way circular, 6 miles)

Beginning near the impressive Norman castle in Castle Acre, this 6.5 mile walk passes through South Acre, West Acre and Castle Acre Common before returning to Castle Acre. A wonderful walk in the heart of Norfolk with loads to see whilst discovering the countryside.

The village of Cockthorpe in North Norfolk CredThe village of Cockthorpe in North Norfolk Cred

4. Cockthorpe (Norfolk Coast Path circular, 5.5 miles)

Head cross-country past former Langham airfield (look back for fantastic views of Blakeney Point) to the small village of Cockthorpe and through Cockthorpe Common, before returning alongside saltwater marshes. This route has been improved throughout with new gates, signage and access improvements. A truly wonderful walk.

Felbrigg trail Credit: Supplied by Norfolk County CouncilFelbrigg trail Credit: Supplied by Norfolk County Council

5. Felbrigg (Norfolk Coast Path circular, 6 miles)

A diverse 6 mile walk from Cromer through the historic Felbrigg Estate and the wooded hills of East Runton. This walk can be started and finished at Cromer which makes it ideal if you fancy taking the train.

Norwich Castle Picture: Ella WilkinsonNorwich Castle Picture: Ella Wilkinson

6. Nooks and Crannies walk (5.7 miles)

Take this walk in one 5.7 mile circular, or three small separate walks, and explore all the hidden passageways Norwich has to offer. A wonderful Norwich circular walk that can be expanded or reduced making it ideal for the whole family. The walk uses the city's many hidden passages and never crosses itself twice!

A cream-streaked ladybird seen on a wooden post along Peddars Way on The Pingo Trail. Credit: Liz Murton for iwitness24A cream-streaked ladybird seen on a wooden post along Peddars Way on The Pingo Trail. Credit: Liz Murton for iwitness24

7. Pingo Trail (Peddars Way circular, 7 miles)

This trail is a fantastic way to enjoy and explore a diverse and ancient landscape in a fascinating and beautiful part of the Brecks. A wonderful walk through the heart of the Brecks and a chance to discover an area of the highest density of the UK's rare 'pingo ponds', created by melting glacial ice.

Peaceful Salthouse Beach in North Norfolk. Credit: Brian Shreeve for iwitness24Peaceful Salthouse Beach in North Norfolk. Credit: Brian Shreeve for iwitness24

8. Salthouse (Norfolk Coast Path circular, 5 miles)

Enjoy a diverse walk from this pretty coastal village, crossing Salthouse Heath, with outstanding views, before returning between marshes that support wading birds. Great views from the ridge on this walk which links into the wonderful Norfolk Coast Path.

Sea Palling trail Credit: Supplied by Norfolk County CouncilSea Palling trail Credit: Supplied by Norfolk County Council

9. Sea Palling (Norfolk Coast Path circular, 6 miles)

This is a lovely walk over stunning sandy beaches and along quiet lanes, taking in a newer stretch of the Norfolk Coast Path. The route starts and finishes at Sea Palling and is a great way to discover and enjoy a quieter part of the county for a breath of sea air.

Lynford Hall Credit: Sonya DuncanLynford Hall Credit: Sonya Duncan

10. The Great Estates Trail (circular, 4.7 miles)

This varied trail crosses land once owned by three of the finest estates in East Anglia, namely Buckenham Tofts Hall, Didlington Hall and Lynford Hall.

Baby Rabbits Credit: Frances Crickmore for iwitness24Baby Rabbits Credit: Frances Crickmore for iwitness24

11. The Warren Trail (circular, 4.5 miles)

This trail explores beautiful countryside around Beachamwell Common, a once enclosed area in which rabbits were farmed.

Thornham harbour. Picture: Matthew Usher.Thornham harbour. Picture: Matthew Usher.

12. Thornham (Coastal Treasures circular, 2.7 miles)

With its saltmarsh and sand flats, Thornham is situated in a perfect example of north-west Norfolk landscape. This route covers areas of rich history and a vast, natural remoteness without straying too far from the comforts of cafes and pubs that offer the best local produce.

The Witch's heart carved into the building on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian BurtThe Witch's heart carved into the building on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

13. A weird walk in Kings Lynn

A collaboration with Weird Norfolk and the Norfolk Walking and Cycling Festival sees this weird walk in Kings Lynn! This short walk will guide you to what might be one of Norfolk's most haunted buildings, an exorcist's house, the place where a witch's heart bounced to the river, and far more on a walk which highlights Kings Lynn's weirder side.

To view interactive maps of each walk visit norfolk.gov.uk/out-and-about-in-norfolk/norfolk-trails

Most Read

‘It has ruined everything’ - Villagers say bus service cuts have left them isolated

Pip Ryland waiting for a First Bus with fellow travellers which failed to show up. Picture: Pip Ryland

How a family with THIRTEEN children spends Christmas

Gareth Hunt with his partner Ellie Godbold and five of their 13 children, Rheanna, Annemarie, Daisy, Lily and Poppy. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Florist closes down because ‘people buy cheap supermarket flowers’

Natalie Marshall, who is closing her florist business. Pic: Flowers at the Forge.

Car boot sellers’ final farewell after 35 years at Norfolk’s longest-running site

Banham Car Boot held its final sale after 35 years in business. Philip Robinson has been a loyal customer who has visited the site every Sunday since the mid 1980's . Photo: Philip Robinson

Norfolk power station sold for £105 million

The King's Lynn Power Station, recommissioned to run on gas, and also generates steam which powers a separate turbine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

The A47 has been closed near King's Lynn after a serious collision Picture: Chris Bishop

WEIRD NORFOLK hunt the Beast of the A1075 near Thetford after a raft of recent ‘Bigfoot’ sightings

Thetford Forest on the A1075, where Bigfoot has been sighted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Florist closes down because ‘people buy cheap supermarket flowers’

Natalie Marshall, who is closing her florist business. Pic: Flowers at the Forge.

Man dies after being injured in hit-and-run

A man, 87, has died after being injured in a hit and run in Hopton on November 13. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It has ruined everything’ - Villagers say bus service cuts have left them isolated

Pip Ryland waiting for a First Bus with fellow travellers which failed to show up. Picture: Pip Ryland

Norwich City midfielder stars in book written by wife

Norwich City midfielder Tom Trybull and his wife Anna at the book signing of her new book 'The Story of Tommie T' based on Tom's life.

Norfolk power station sold for £105 million

The King's Lynn Power Station, recommissioned to run on gas, and also generates steam which powers a separate turbine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Prince Philip expected back in Norfolk for Christmas after hospital release

The Duke of Edinburgh leaves King Edward VII Hospital in London, after being admitted last Friday for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday December 24, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Philip. Photo credit should read: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Student stabbed in Norwich fight due to be released from hospital

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists