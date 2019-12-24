Video

13 Norfolk walks to try over Christmas and New Year

From old favourites to a chance to discover some of the new circular walks Norfolk County Council's Trails team have delivered over the past year, burn off the mince pies and enjoy the Norfolk countryside over the festive period

1. Boudicca Way (Norwich to Diss, 36 miles)

Named after the legendary warrior and Queen of the Iceni whose tribes once inhabited the area, the Boudicca Way runs for approximately 36 miles between Norwich and Diss, roughly parallel with the old Roman 'Pye' Road (now the A140). Boudicca Way passes through the rural, gently undulating countryside of south Norfolk and the Waveney Valley using public rights of way and quiet country roads, where visitors can find unusual wildlife and flora. Along the way, the trail passes picturesque villages such as Shotesham, Saxlingham Nethergate, and Pulham Market. The area also has strong historical heritage, including Venta Icenorum, the Roman Town at Caistor St Edmund, which was the Roman administrative centre for the area.

2. Burgh Castle (Norfolk Coast Path circular, 1 mile)

Burgh Castle is one of the best-preserved Roman sites in the country. At only 1 mile long, take a walk around the ruins of the Roman fort and enjoy views of the stunning Broadland landscape. Access improvements now make this a great family friendly walk at any time of the year.

3. Castle Acre (Peddars Way circular, 6 miles)

Beginning near the impressive Norman castle in Castle Acre, this 6.5 mile walk passes through South Acre, West Acre and Castle Acre Common before returning to Castle Acre. A wonderful walk in the heart of Norfolk with loads to see whilst discovering the countryside.

4. Cockthorpe (Norfolk Coast Path circular, 5.5 miles)

Head cross-country past former Langham airfield (look back for fantastic views of Blakeney Point) to the small village of Cockthorpe and through Cockthorpe Common, before returning alongside saltwater marshes. This route has been improved throughout with new gates, signage and access improvements. A truly wonderful walk.

5. Felbrigg (Norfolk Coast Path circular, 6 miles)

A diverse 6 mile walk from Cromer through the historic Felbrigg Estate and the wooded hills of East Runton. This walk can be started and finished at Cromer which makes it ideal if you fancy taking the train.

6. Nooks and Crannies walk (5.7 miles)

Take this walk in one 5.7 mile circular, or three small separate walks, and explore all the hidden passageways Norwich has to offer. A wonderful Norwich circular walk that can be expanded or reduced making it ideal for the whole family. The walk uses the city's many hidden passages and never crosses itself twice!

7. Pingo Trail (Peddars Way circular, 7 miles)

This trail is a fantastic way to enjoy and explore a diverse and ancient landscape in a fascinating and beautiful part of the Brecks. A wonderful walk through the heart of the Brecks and a chance to discover an area of the highest density of the UK's rare 'pingo ponds', created by melting glacial ice.

8. Salthouse (Norfolk Coast Path circular, 5 miles)

Enjoy a diverse walk from this pretty coastal village, crossing Salthouse Heath, with outstanding views, before returning between marshes that support wading birds. Great views from the ridge on this walk which links into the wonderful Norfolk Coast Path.

9. Sea Palling (Norfolk Coast Path circular, 6 miles)

This is a lovely walk over stunning sandy beaches and along quiet lanes, taking in a newer stretch of the Norfolk Coast Path. The route starts and finishes at Sea Palling and is a great way to discover and enjoy a quieter part of the county for a breath of sea air.

10. The Great Estates Trail (circular, 4.7 miles)

This varied trail crosses land once owned by three of the finest estates in East Anglia, namely Buckenham Tofts Hall, Didlington Hall and Lynford Hall.

11. The Warren Trail (circular, 4.5 miles)

This trail explores beautiful countryside around Beachamwell Common, a once enclosed area in which rabbits were farmed.

12. Thornham (Coastal Treasures circular, 2.7 miles)

With its saltmarsh and sand flats, Thornham is situated in a perfect example of north-west Norfolk landscape. This route covers areas of rich history and a vast, natural remoteness without straying too far from the comforts of cafes and pubs that offer the best local produce.

13. A weird walk in Kings Lynn

A collaboration with Weird Norfolk and the Norfolk Walking and Cycling Festival sees this weird walk in Kings Lynn! This short walk will guide you to what might be one of Norfolk's most haunted buildings, an exorcist's house, the place where a witch's heart bounced to the river, and far more on a walk which highlights Kings Lynn's weirder side.

To view interactive maps of each walk visit norfolk.gov.uk/out-and-about-in-norfolk/norfolk-trails