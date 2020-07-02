Search

Advanced search

Winners announced for Norfolk’s largest writing competition for young creatives

PUBLISHED: 15:46 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:46 02 July 2020

The Young Norfolk Writing Competition received a record number of entries in 2020 Picture: National Centre for Writing/Hannah Hutchins

The Young Norfolk Writing Competition received a record number of entries in 2020 Picture: National Centre for Writing/Hannah Hutchins

Archant

The Young Norfolk Writing Competition Showcase will be broadcast tonight Friday July 3 at 6pm GMT on YouTube.

A special showcase event hosted by Young Norfolk Arts Festival will be broadcast this evening, 6pm BST Friday July 3 on YouTube Live Picture: Young Norfolk ArtsA special showcase event hosted by Young Norfolk Arts Festival will be broadcast this evening, 6pm BST Friday July 3 on YouTube Live Picture: Young Norfolk Arts

The winners of this year’s Young Norfolk Writing Competition have been announced and a special showcase event will be broadcast this evening celebrating the creative talent of young people  in the region.

Norfolk’s largest annual creative writing competition for young people received a record number of entries in 2020 with over 500 submissions from writers aged 11–18. Entries could take the form of stories, lyrics, spoken word, scripts, poems, podcasts, plays, narratives for games, graphic stories, articles, journalism or essays.

The competition is organised by the National Centre for Writing (NCW) and Young Norfolk Arts Trust (YNA) and is supported by Norfolk County Council and Arts Council England.

Hannah Garrard, learning and participation programme manager at NCW, said: “The fact that young people in Norfolk have been writing so creatively and eloquently throughout these difficult past months is a testament to their strength of character and resilience. Never has access to writing, reading and books felt more important for this generation of creatives.

Kasey Challenger, 18, who studies at Dereham Sixth Form College, is one of three Young Norfolk Laureates Picture: Kasey Challenger/National Centre for WritingKasey Challenger, 18, who studies at Dereham Sixth Form College, is one of three Young Norfolk Laureates Picture: Kasey Challenger/National Centre for Writing

“Giving young people a platform to express themselves is what the Young Norfolk Writing Competition is all about and it has been an honour to read their work this year.”

Lucy Farrant, director of the Young Norfolk Arts Trust, said: “It is a great honour to partner with NCW on delivering the competition and hosting the awards event. It is always one of my favourite parts of every Young Norfolk Arts Festival as it is a joy to celebrate the talent of all of our young writers and for them to inspire their peers and future generations.”

The winners of the Young Norfolk Writing Competition 2020 (in alphabetical order) are:

n Mathilda Armiger, 18, Paston College

Mathilda Armiger, 18, from Paston College is one of three Young Norfolk Laureates Picture: Mathilda Armiger/National Centre for WritingMathilda Armiger, 18, from Paston College is one of three Young Norfolk Laureates Picture: Mathilda Armiger/National Centre for Writing

n Florence Bullion, 14, City of Norwich School

n Kasey Challenger, 18, Dereham Sixth Form College

n Jessica Creedon, 17, Notre Dame Sixth Form

You may also want to watch:

n Ella Cunningham, 13, Norwich High School for Girls

n Mathilda Peak, 13, Litcham Secondary School

n Ryan Taffee-Fowle, 18, Wymondham College

A further 12 young writers received commendation from the judges.

The identity of the Young Norfolk Laureate was also announced. For the first time, the 2020 Young Norfolk Laureateship will be awarded to three young people: Mathilda Armiger, Kasey Challenger and Ryan Taffee-Fowle.

Over the next 12 months, Mathilda, Kasey and Ryan will work as a collective, receiving creative and professional development opportunities from NCW and working towards an original collaboration to be performed next year.

Ryan Taffee-Fowle said: “I am very grateful for this opportunity. Growing up I always struggled with English but still enjoyed it, so finding poetry gave me an effective outlet that wasn’t constrained by any set rules.

“This laureateship will give me many opportunities but perhaps the most exciting is the platform to show other young people how powerful their words can be.”

Last year’s laureate, Colette Maxwell-Preston, 13, showed great commitment to the programme and dedicated much of her writing to raising awareness of climate change.

A special showcase event hosted by Young Norfolk Arts Festival will be broadcast this evening, 6pm BST Friday July 3 on YouTube Live celebrating the breadth of young creative talent developing across the county.

The event is organised by the National Centre for Writing’s Lit From the Inside team, a group of aspiring young arts professionals, and will feature readings and a performance from local musician Jess Morgan.

Visit the YNA YouTube channel from 6pm here.

For further information on the Young Norfolk Writing Competition, please click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Just 12 new positive tests as coronavirus rate in Norfolk plummets

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

£1.3m designer home with unbelievable views goes up for sale in Norwich suburb

This four-bedroom home at Hilly Plantation on the edge of Norwich is on the market for �1.3m. Picture: Sowerbys

Man threatened to kill police officers in seven hour stand off at ex-girlfriend’s

Police on the scene of an incident in Jay Gardens, Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe. Picture: Supplied

Tributes paid to village’s ‘kind and inspiring’ former headteacher

Former Hethersett headteacher Vivien Horobin, pictured with children in July 2000. Picture: Adrian Judd

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man threatened to kill police officers in seven hour stand off at ex-girlfriend’s

Police on the scene of an incident in Jay Gardens, Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe. Picture: Supplied

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes paid to village’s ‘kind and inspiring’ former headteacher

Former Hethersett headteacher Vivien Horobin, pictured with children in July 2000. Picture: Adrian Judd

Neil Featherby: Jude loves barking out her advice across the world!

Jude Durrant most certainly holding on to that special enjoyment and satisfaction you get from running Picture: Neil Featherby

New licensing rules limit city strip club numbers despite ‘loophole’ claims

The number of city strip clubs is set to be limited after councillors agreed a new licensing policy. Pictured, Prince of Wales Road, in Norwich. Photo: Neil Perry