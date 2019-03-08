WIN tickets to Ramblin' Man Fair 2019

Norfolk and Suffolk bands are getting ready to head to Ramblin' Man - and you could be on your way too!

East Anglia is going to be well represented at this month's Ramblin' Man Fair - and we're giving four lucky readers the chance to be there.

Now in its fifth year, Ramblin' Man is an extravaganza of classic, blues, country, prog and Southern rock, set in the beautiful setting of Mote Park, Maidstone.

We've got two pairs of general admission tickets for all three days (July 19-21) up for grabs, with each pair worth more than £300.

The headliners are The Darkness, Black Stone Cherry and Foreigner, and other top acts include Airbourne, Beth Hart, Cheap Trick, The Wildhearts, Ugly Kid Joe and Living Colour.

Joining The Darkness on the Main Stage on Friday will be melodic-rock veterans FM, who are fronted by King's Lynn-born Steve Overland.

It will be the turn of Norfolk's Oli Brown to take to the Main Stage on Saturday with his RavenEye outfit, and Little Red Kings, from Norwich, are a late addition to the festival, having recently won the Big Red Ramblin' Man Rumble to grab a slot on the Rising Stage (playing on Sunday).

Meanwhile, Dereham's Bad Touch - who themselves played the Rising Stage at Ramblin' Man a couple of years ago - will be playing an acoustic set on Saturday on the VIP Stage, exclusively for punters who have upgraded to VIP tickets.

As well as getting access to special performances over the weekend, other VIP benefits include luxury toilets, enhanced food offerings, a chill-out area and waitress service.

