WIN four free VIP upgrades to see two 90s dance legends this weekend

DJ SASH! and Janice Robinson are heading to Norwich to perform at an Out of Space event night. Picture: Supplied by Out of Space Events Supplied by Out of Space Events

We are giving away four free VIP upgrades to see two 90s dance legends this weekend at OPEN.

DJ SASH!. Picture: Supplied by Out of Space Events DJ SASH!. Picture: Supplied by Out of Space Events

Local promoter Out of Space events are kicking off 2020 with a bang as they follow on from their last event night that saw Prodigy legend Leeroy Thornhill visit Norwich.

The next Out of Space night, an evening dedicated to the best 90s dance anthems, will take place this weekend (February 25) at OPEN and will see diva Janice Robinson (Livin Joy, Dreamer and X Factor) and the mighty DJ SASH! (Encore Une Fois, Ecuador, Mysterious Times) heading to Norwich for a special double guest line up.

With eight UK Top Ten hits under his belt, DJ SASH! became one of the biggest and best selling Euro house artists of the 90s. He will be performing many of his hits alongside other classic anthems from the era in a show that mixes his and many other classic 90s Dance Anthems.

Janice Robinson will also be taking to the stage, as she makes her first ever appearance in Norwich, with live performances of her classic chart-topping club hit Dreamer amongst other club anthems.

Alongside these two legends, the Out of Space live band will also be performing along with stage dancers, performers and the resident Out of Space DJs.

On the night you will be treated to a full range of classic 90s dance tracks that you will know and love from the biggest, best and most influential music era of our times. You can expect hits from the likes of Faithless, The Prodigy, Darude, The Chemical Brothers, Paul Van Dyke, Underworld, The KLF, SL2, Robin S, Fat Boy Slim, Daft Punk and Groove Armada.

VIP UPGRADE...

"For the first time ever, at this weekends Out of Space show in Norwich, an all exclusive VIP area is being trialed with the venue," explains Out of Space owner Elliot White.

"The Out of Space team is interested to learn if there is a demand for something like this at our shows and if successful, a VIP area will be put in place at future shows where possible."

"This weekend the VIP area will give people a chance to sit down, take a breather and relax amongst the madness of the night whilst having access to an exclusive mini VIP bar. Being an Out of Space VIP not only gives you access to this exclusive area for the night but also gives you a queue jump upon entry, a VIP wristband for the night and a free glass of bubbly."

- To be in with a chance of winning the free VIP upgrade, head on over to the Eastern Daily Press Facebook page and comment below the post with why you'd like to win

- Please note the event is for 18+ only and you must already have a ticket to be eligible for the free VIP upgrade

- The competition ends on at 3pm on Friday, January 24. The winner will be notified and entries received after the closing date will not be included. No cash value or alternative. Normal Archant competition rules apply.

- Tickets are available for £20 advance from OPEN's website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter