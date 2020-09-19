Search

Brewery’s pop-up pub features ‘socially-distanced squares’ and street food

19 September, 2020 - 15:30
A 'pop-up pub' afternoon at Wildcraft Brewery in Buxton. Picture: Supplied by Wildcraft Brewery

A 'pop-up pub' afternoon at Wildcraft Brewery in Buxton. Picture: Supplied by Wildcraft Brewery

A north Norfolk brewery has thought of an innovative way for many people to be able to socialise in the same place despite the coronavirus rules.

A 'pop-up pub' afternoon at Wildcraft Brewery in Buxton. Picture: Supplied by Wildcraft BreweryA 'pop-up pub' afternoon at Wildcraft Brewery in Buxton. Picture: Supplied by Wildcraft Brewery

Wildcraft Brewery in Buxton has been running ‘pop-up pub’ events fortnightly - including today (September 19) - where groups of up to six can sit in a field in specially marked out squares.

Mike Deal, who owns the brewery along with Mark Goodman, said they had 25 3mx3m or 4mx4m, each separated by two metres, marked out.

He said: “Because of the new ‘rule of six’ we’ve set it up so people can have a nice, socially distanced been in small groups. It will be on until the weather changes, and we’re looking at having some sort of undercover event for later in the year.”

Norfolk bands Get Loaded and DJ Hipology Sounds are playing later at today’s event, which runs until 10pm.

Squares marked out on the ground for a 'pop-up pub' afternoon at Wildcraft Brewery in Buxton. Picture: Supplied by Wildcraft BrewerySquares marked out on the ground for a 'pop-up pub' afternoon at Wildcraft Brewery in Buxton. Picture: Supplied by Wildcraft Brewery

As long as their own brews, drinks from other Proudly Norfolk members is also on offer, and pizza from Nomadi Pizza is available.

A 'pop-up pub' afternoon at Wildcraft Brewery in Buxton. Picture: Supplied by Wildcraft BreweryA 'pop-up pub' afternoon at Wildcraft Brewery in Buxton. Picture: Supplied by Wildcraft Brewery

