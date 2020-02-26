Search

Advanced search

Picture book perfect - new children's book by renowned Norfolk artist

PUBLISHED: 19:00 27 February 2020

Wild Wolf by Fiona French published by Otter-Barry Books

Wild Wolf by Fiona French published by Otter-Barry Books

Otter-Barry Books

An exquisitely illustrated children's book by Norfolk artist Fiona French has been 40 years in the making

Fiona French Picture: Claire TaitFiona French Picture: Claire Tait

Artist Fiona French has been creating beautiful picture books for children for more than half a century.

Her vibrant paintings glow from the pages, illuminating fairy stories, legends and folk tales from around the world.

Her first book, Jack of Hearts, was published in 1968. Her latest, Wild Wolf is just out - although it has been 40 years in the making.

Fiona, of Kelling, near Holt, won the prestigious Kate Greenaway medal for children's book illustration for Snow White in New York, set in 1920s New York with Snow White as a flapper protected by seven jazz musicians, all illustrated in stunning art deco paintings.

Snow White in New York by Fiona FrenchSnow White in New York by Fiona French

Each of Fiona's 30-plus books is made up of page after page of her beautiful paintings, in the style of whichever story has captured her imagination.

Her book Anancy and Mr Dry-Bone is based on African and Jamaican folk stories, illustrated in intricate black and white graphics set against richly coloured skies; Canticle of the Sun is the story of St Francis of Assisi, told in the worlds of the saint's own song and painted as bright, intricate mosaics; Hunt the Thimble is set in 17th century Amsterdam and conjures up the spirit of Duch masters such as Vermeer; Rise, Shine! tells the story of Noah's Ark in the words of an African song and in a style inspired by brightly coloured Ethiopian art.

You may also want to watch:

Fiona worked as an assistant to artist Bridget Riley for five years, and went on to be an illustrator for Oxford University Press. She said she was drawn to Norfolk by the quiet, the big skies and good friends who already lived here. "I drove to Norfolk, with all my worldly goods stuffed into a Mini, on the day after the Big Storm in 1987," said Fiona. "London was marvellous, but for me it was time to leave."

She has written and illustrated around 30 of her own books, as well as working on other people's stories, and on her own stand-alone pictures.

Fiona came across the Alonquin native Canadian story of Wild Wolf, which celebrates forgiveness and kindness, around 40 years ago. "The story stuck in my mind, it was short and very clear. The sad ending kept me thinking of how I could make it work as a picture-book."

Angry at being refused by a beautiful woman, a warrior makes Ice Man, who leads Proud Girl into great danger. Can guardian spirit Wild Wolf turn pride and anger into forgiveness and love?

"Every now and again, in between writing and illustrating other picture-books, I would try out different ways of completing the story, but they never worked," said Fiona. Then I travelled to Toronto and ideas for the story began to gather pace. Seeing the beautiful beadwork in a Toronto museum was an inspiration. A second visit to Canada solved the original sad ending.

Fiona's brightly coloured pictures are based on traditional costumes and beadwork and the book has been approved by an Alonquin storyteller. A donation from sales will be made to the Katarokwi Grandmothers' Council of Kingston in Ontario.

Wild Wolf is published in hardback by Otter-Barry Books for £12.99.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

List of Norfolk villages set to receive fast broadband revealed

County Broadband urges Norfolk villages to join Hyperfast full-fibre network. Picture: County Broadband

REVEALED: Maps show route for dualled A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton . Pic: Highways England.

Norwich cafe set to close after seven years

Wild Thyme will close in July after seven years. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

REVEALED: Maps show route for dualled A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton . Pic: Highways England.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

‘I love Emi Buendia’ - Farke defends his tough stance

Emi Buendia has to fight his way back into the Norwich City first team Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Primark fuels rumours about new Great Yarmouth store with cryptic tweet

New signs in Palmers shop windows proclaim the 'last few days' of its closing down sale as it prepares to shut for good Picture: Liz Coates

City v Leicester - Press Conference RECAP: Hernandez undergoes knee surgery; Zimbo out for Foxes

Norwich City wide player Onel Hernandez has undergone knee surgery for the second time this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24