WILD PATHS FESTIVAL: Yadasofi at the Shoe Factory

Yadasofi perfroming at the Shoe Factory as part of Wild Paths Festival 2019.Picture: Staff Archant

A great set of upbeat jazz with Latin and Middle Eastern influences.

I wish there had been more people to see Yadasofi play at the Shoe Factory Social Club on Sunday.

But, Sunday evening in an old factory can be a tough sell, however those who did make the trip to the Shoe Factory Social Club got to enjoy 40-minutes of great jazz performed by some truly talented musicians.

Yadisofa opened their set with Simcha and it was immediately clear the band was five musicians at the top of their game.

Led by the band's drummer, Nadav Schneerson, whose amazing drums drove the group on, the band delivered some great jazz, with touches of Latin and Middle Eastern Influences.

Big on sound and style, each track allowed everyone of the band's members -on Sunday the line up included drums, keys, trumpet and trombone- to show off their skills.

It was clear they were all having a fab time and enjoying each other's playing.

Off the back of their opening number the group delivered Let's Dance - which gave Schneerson a chance to show off his skills in a tight drum solo followed by Two Step.

The gig finished on a high with a fantastic track, which unfortunately the group didn't share the name of, but included stunning flourishes from the trombone and trumpet players.

While I wonder if the venue was the right one, a more intimate setting may have worked better, Yadasofi delivered a great set - and hopefully they'll be back in Norwich again soon.