Line-up announced for new Wild Paths Festival in Norwich

Jose Gonzalez Archant

Get set for a wild weekend in Norwich as the line-up for a brand new music festival has been announced.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wild Paths Festival logo Wild Paths Festival logo

Wild Paths will take place across Norwich from Friday October 18 to Sunday October 20 and will showcase a mix of emerging and established artists.

A buzz has been building in the city over the last few weeks with the festival logo appearing on the social media accounts of city businesses and local musicians.

The festival will take place at venues across the city, including the Waterfront and Norwich Arts Centre, and will take inspiration from The Great Escape Festival in Brighton which takes place annually and showcases over 400 artists at 35 locations.

Among the first acts announced for the event include Argentinian-Swedish indie folk singer Jose Gonzalez, Australian alt-pop group Cub Sport and British neo-soul singer Yazmin Lacey.

A spokesman for Wild Paths Festival said: “The aim of vision for Wild Paths is to bring artists of national and international notoriety to Norwich and to shine a spotlight over the city and all the talent that resides here.

“We'll also be staging discussion panels featuring key figures from different sectors of the music industry.”

Individual venue line-ups will be staggered and all participating venues will be in walking distance of each other.

Cub Sport Cub Sport

The first acts announced for this year's festival are:

Jose Gonzalez

Jerome Thomas

Franc Moody

Ruby Rushton

Crazy P

Rosie Lowe

Yazmin Lacey Credit: Dan Medhurst Yazmin Lacey Credit: Dan Medhurst

Etta Bond

You may also want to watch:

Leif Erikson

Yazmin Lacey

Annabel Allum

Cub Sport

Virginia Wing

Jordan Mackampa

Lazy Day

Skinny Pelembe

Callum Pitt

Sarathy Korwar

Free Love

Chloe Foy

Desta French

Safe To Swim

Orchards

VC Pines

BABii

Early bird weekend tickets cost £27.50 and you can purchase them at native.fm



