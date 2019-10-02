All you need to know ahead of new Wild Paths Festival in Norwich

José González Credit: Wild Paths Festival Archant

From the line-up to buying tickets, here is all you need to know as Wild Paths Festival winds its way into Norwich for its first year.

Wild Paths Festival is coming to Norwich for the first time Wild Paths Festival is coming to Norwich for the first time

The city-wide festival will see over 200 acts performing across 20 venues in the city over four days from Thursday, October 17 to Sunday, October 20.

The event has been created by Norwich resident Ben Street who wanted to combine international and national acts with top talent from across East Anglia and has taken inspiration from The Great Escape Festival in Brighton which sees over 400 artists perform at 35 venues each year.

Mr Street said: "Wild Paths aims to bring a plethora of international and national acts to the city and pair them with the best regional talent. 'We've tried to make the festival as inclusive as possible and the curation reflects that."

Ahead of the event, here is all you need to know:

What can people expect and who is performing?

Etta Bond Credit: Wild Paths Etta Bond Credit: Wild Paths

There will be a host of live music acts and DJs at 20 venues around Norwich, including The Waterfront, Gonzo's Tea Room and Epic Studios.

The event aims to be as inclusive as possible and includes soul, jazz, rock, disco, folk, punk indie and world music.

There'll be music from the likes of Jose Gonzalez, Simian Mobile Disco (DJ), Friendly Fires (DJ), The Magic Gang, Franc Moody, Crazy P (DJ), Gengahr, Puma Blue, Ruby Rushton, Skinny Pelembe, Black Honey, Heavy Lungs, Etta Bond, Demob Happy, Anna Meredith and many more, with the full line up available at wildpaths.co.uk,

How does the festival work and how is it different?

Wild Paths is unique because it uses the city of Norwich as its festival site and allows potential attendees to build there own festival experience, with day, weekend and individual show passes available so you can attend the things you most want to see.

Jordan Mackampa Credit: Wild Paths Jordan Mackampa Credit: Wild Paths

Every genre is represented and they will also be handing out reusable, branded drinks bottles with refill sites labelled on the side.

At the event, 40pc of the acts are from East Anglia and they have signed up to the Key Change Pledge and are aiming to have 50/50 gender representation by 2020 and are already close to that.

W

hat else is happening at Wild Paths?

There is live graffiti taking place through the weekend on the walls of the abandoned Shoe Factory and there will also be two full days of conferences and panel discussions on Friday and Saturday, with guests from all areas of the music industry discussing current and important topics.

Speakers will include Phil Taggart (Radio 1 DJ), Peter Bradbury (Sky TV - Director of Music Syncing) and a number of Wild Paths performers.

On top of the after-party events, featuring international DJs and local talent, there will also be a live jazz and improvisation jam on the Sunday night at OPEN club room which will be turned into a smoky jazz bar, featuring acts from across the weekend.

What food and drink is available?

Maya Law Credit: Wild Paths Maya Law Credit: Wild Paths

You can treat your tastebuds at local food pop-ups at The Shoe Factory Social Club, garden of the Norwich Arts Centre and outside The Waterfront and vendors includes Moco Kitchen, The Cabin, Fitzroys Street Food and Churros and Churizo.

Redwell Brewery, Norfolk Gin, Franklin & Sons and Strangers Coffee will all be providing signature Wild Paths drinks and these will be available at all participating venues.

Sir Toby's Beers will be bringing a wide selection of craft beers, IPA's and other alcoholic drinks to The Shoe Factory Social Club.

All of their local festival partners will be offering special deals and reductions for festival pass holders.

Asian fusion tacos from Moco Kitchen Picture: Moco Kitchen Asian fusion tacos from Moco Kitchen Picture: Moco Kitchen

How do I purchase tickets?

You can purchase individual event, day and weekend tickets at wildpaths.co.uk and you can also buy the passes in store at Soundclash Records in St Benedicts Street.

Exclusive to all Archant readers, you can get 20pc off online with code 'wilddeal' redeemed at the checkout.

Purchasing a ticket for the Saturday conference at Norwich Arts Centre will also allow access to the Friday session of panel discussions being held at Epic Studios.

The ticket collection point and box office will be situated at The Millenium Library in The Forum from October 17 to 20 and is open Thursday 4pm to 9pm, Friday 10am to 9pm, Saturday 9am to 9pm and Sunday 10.30am to 9pm.