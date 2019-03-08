Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

WILD PATHS FESTIVAL: Leif Erikson and Gengahr at the Shoe Factory Social Club

PUBLISHED: 12:11 20 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 20 October 2019

Wild Paths Festival map 2019. Picture: Wild Paths Festival 2019

Wild Paths Festival map 2019. Picture: Wild Paths Festival 2019

Archant

"Welcome to the Leif Erikson experience" - is how Leif Erikson, who are named after an Icelandic explorer who is thought to be the first European to have travelled to North America, opened their Shoe Factory Social Club set on Saturday night.

But, for those who didn't catch the gig, what exactly is the Leif Erikson experience?

Well, much like their namesake, it's a little like a musical trip across the Atlantic.

The five piece's sound contains more than a few nods to American indie and is reminiscent of The War on Drugs.

Taking a couple of tracks to really get into the swing of things, once warmed up the London based band delivered a great set and a well rounded sound.

A pet peeve of mine is a band or artist who never speaks to their audience and it was nice to see Lef Erikson engaging with the crowd.

You may also want to watch:

Good guitars and lead vocals along with some strong keyboard playing made Matter, from their latest EP a standout track, while 21 Grams was also good.

Closing the set with Looking for Signs, Leif Erikson delivered a fantastic set of seemingly effortless transatlantic pop.

Hot on the heels of Leif Erikson where another London band, Gengahr, who are were kicking off their 2020 world tour with a pit stop in Norwich.

The Stoke Newington band, who released their first album, A Dream Outside in 2015, followed by Where The Wildness Grows in 2018 have been around for a little while and there where definitely a few established fans in the crowd.

The band performed favourites like She's a Witch with its summery riff with style and Before Sunrise to a delighted crowd with ease.

Delivering a strong set of indie pop, the band gave a tight performance and clearly knew what they where doing on stage.

Summery sounds, Beach House vibes, along with catchy riffs were all pulled together and kept in check by some tight drumming.

All in all, the band delivered a great set of high energy tracks and a polished performance.

Most Read

Two more people arrested in murder investigation - bringing total to 10

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Investigations continue after body of elderly woman is discovered in housing estate

Highfield Avenue in Swaffham. Photo: Google

Couple leave ‘forever home’ over fear of health threat from magnetic fields

Ray and Diane Pearce moved because of concerns over electric and magnetic fields from cables from two huge offshore windfarm projects, which are scheduled to cross underground at Reepham. Picture: Ian Burt

‘Her innocence is shattered’ - five-year-old girl seriously injured by ‘lunatic’ driver in A47 crash

Carlos Lester has been jailed for four years after injuring a five-year-old girl in an A47 crash in May. Picture: Submitted

Body of elderly woman discovered in housing estate

Highfield Avenue in Swaffham. Photo: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple leave ‘forever home’ over fear of health threat from magnetic fields

Ray and Diane Pearce moved because of concerns over electric and magnetic fields from cables from two huge offshore windfarm projects, which are scheduled to cross underground at Reepham. Picture: Ian Burt

Aristocrat puts manor house home up for sale for £1.1m

The Grange, Erpingham, for sale for £1.1m. Inset: Owners Lady Denise Butler and Caisey Harlingten. Pic: submitted

‘My colleagues are not objects’ - Five police officers assaulted while on duty

Five police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Saturday night. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Investigations continue after body of elderly woman is discovered in housing estate

Highfield Avenue in Swaffham. Photo: Google

WILD PATHS FESTIVAL: Leif Erikson and Gengahr at the Shoe Factory Social Club

Wild Paths Festival map 2019. Picture: Wild Paths Festival 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists