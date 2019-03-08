WILD PATHS FESTIVAL: Leif Erikson and Gengahr at the Shoe Factory Social Club

"Welcome to the Leif Erikson experience" - is how Leif Erikson, who are named after an Icelandic explorer who is thought to be the first European to have travelled to North America, opened their Shoe Factory Social Club set on Saturday night.

But, for those who didn't catch the gig, what exactly is the Leif Erikson experience?

Well, much like their namesake, it's a little like a musical trip across the Atlantic.

The five piece's sound contains more than a few nods to American indie and is reminiscent of The War on Drugs.

Taking a couple of tracks to really get into the swing of things, once warmed up the London based band delivered a great set and a well rounded sound.

A pet peeve of mine is a band or artist who never speaks to their audience and it was nice to see Lef Erikson engaging with the crowd.

Good guitars and lead vocals along with some strong keyboard playing made Matter, from their latest EP a standout track, while 21 Grams was also good.

Closing the set with Looking for Signs, Leif Erikson delivered a fantastic set of seemingly effortless transatlantic pop.

Hot on the heels of Leif Erikson where another London band, Gengahr, who are were kicking off their 2020 world tour with a pit stop in Norwich.

The Stoke Newington band, who released their first album, A Dream Outside in 2015, followed by Where The Wildness Grows in 2018 have been around for a little while and there where definitely a few established fans in the crowd.

The band performed favourites like She's a Witch with its summery riff with style and Before Sunrise to a delighted crowd with ease.

Delivering a strong set of indie pop, the band gave a tight performance and clearly knew what they where doing on stage.

Summery sounds, Beach House vibes, along with catchy riffs were all pulled together and kept in check by some tight drumming.

All in all, the band delivered a great set of high energy tracks and a polished performance.