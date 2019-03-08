Search

Advanced search

N&N Festival: Wild Longings at The Plantation Garden was a delight

PUBLISHED: 13:08 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:08 12 May 2019

Eve Stebbing

Wild Longings at The Norfolk & Norwich Festival 2019 (Picture: Hugo Glendinning)

Wild Longings at The Norfolk & Norwich Festival 2019 (Picture: Hugo Glendinning)

Archant

The Norfolk & Norwich Festival opens on fine form. This collection of horticultural musings and quiet cabaret is a delight.

Ever wondered what note bees sing to gentian flowers when they want to pollinate them? How to finally conquer invasive Japanese knot weed? Well, this garden tour offers some surprising answers.

As we meander from bridge to lawn and clamber up the sweet smelling hillsides, there are mysteries to solve and stories to uncover.

Some relate to the place itself. This garden was once a chalk and flint quarry. It was reclaimed by business man Henry Trevor in the mid 1800's. His design, a mixture of Italianate splendour and Gothic folly, created the plot as we now see it.

You may also want to watch:

The tranquil setting has a power all its own. With the dulcet tones of Helen Paris teasing the audience into a state of trance, childhood memories flood back. It's only a matter of time before the garden inspires the performers to reveal their own wild experiences.

Small scale anecdotes give way to epic histories. Stories of midwives swapping cuttings lead on to Leslie Hill's tales of the vast wastes of America and the catastrophic years of the Dust Bowl. We hear how her family endured the lethal whirlwinds that flung soil two miles high, and mourn her ancestors who succumbed to 'dirt pneumonia'.

Ecological disasters, tipping points and transitions teeter around the edges of this entertaining interlude, but never become its focus.

Instead as the afternoon ends in cabaret fashion, we are asked to sing an anthem of hope. It's a pledge to re-wild this country with every plant we choose and to 'grow plants on buses, in shopping bags and shoes!'

A final tasty touch is the freshly foraged food, elegantly served on wooden platters.

We ate the pernicious Japanese knot weed, and rounded off the tea-time treat with guitar player Olly Cherer and singer Claudia Barton. They helped us to charm the gentian, bee-style with a buzzing middle C.

Most Read

Driver clocked doing 146mph on A47

Six drivers were clocked driving at over 100mph on the A47 at Terrington St John. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

‘You are what this show is all about’ - Simon Cowell praises Norfolk 89-year-old for moving vocal tribute to late wife

Norfolk's Colin Thackery appears on Britain's Got Talent (C) ITV

‘You’re not welcome here’ - angry protesters confront Katie Hopkins and Ukip members in Great Yarmouth

Katie Hopkins and the Ukip battlebus are greeted by placards and protest in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

Hunt continues after knife-wielding robbers threaten family

Knife-wielding robbers entered a house on Lansbury Road, Halesworth on Thursday, April 18 while a man and woman in their 20s were sat in their living room with a child. Picture: Google Images

Everything you need to know about the Big Norfolk Sausage Bash

Coxford's Butchers are co-hosting the Big Norfolk Sausage Bash Picture: Coxford's Butchers

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Case of Norfolk man who sexually assaulted teen in boot can be revealed

Ryan Malin. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Linnets overcome a season full of challenges

Michael Gash wheels away after scoring Lynn's late winner Picture: Ian Burt

Culverhouse – this is simply the best!

King's Lynn Town players celebrate promotion Picture: Ian Burt

Driver clocked doing 146mph on A47

Six drivers were clocked driving at over 100mph on the A47 at Terrington St John. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Everything you need to know about the Big Norfolk Sausage Bash

Coxford's Butchers are co-hosting the Big Norfolk Sausage Bash Picture: Coxford's Butchers

‘Irresponsible’ owner of class A drugs drops stash while jumping out of window

the drugs were dropped in the Webdell Court area of Norwich. Photo: Norwich police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists