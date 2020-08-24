Search

Wild Fields Festival announced for Norfolk Showground this summer

PUBLISHED: 13:22 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:31 24 August 2020

Wild Fields Festival is heading to the Norfolk Showground and is a two-day socially-distanced event Picture: Supplied by Wild Fields

You will still be able to head to a music festival with your mates this summer as a new event has been announced for the Norfolk Showground.

Ben Street, organiser of Wild Fields Festival which is heading to the Norfolk Showground Picture: Supplied by Ben StreetBen Street, organiser of Wild Fields Festival which is heading to the Norfolk Showground Picture: Supplied by Ben Street

Wild Paths Festival launched last October, taking place in 23 venues across Norwich with over 200 acts in four days and it combined top international talent, such as folk singer José González, with emerging local musicians.

After proving a huge success, planning soon got underway for the 2020 event, yet the outbreak of coronavirus forced its cancellation.

But music fans will no longer need to wait until 2021, as Wild Paths has teamed up with Summertime Social, who are running outdoor events at the Showground throughout August and September, to launch Wild Fields Festival from Saturday, September 12 to Sunday, September 13.

Both events are the brainchild of Ben Street, 33, from Norwich, who was previously the drummer in a band called Coasts and they played at festivals across the world including Glastonbury and Coachella.

When the group split in 2018, he moved back to Norwich and wanted to tap into the vibrant music scene in the city, leading to the launch of Wild Paths.

Wild Fields Festival will feature over 30 acts with a main stage and a second acoustic stage, which will be next to the food and drink vendors with spaced out picnic tables.

The line-up for Wild Fields Festival at the Norfolk Showground this SeptemberThe line-up for Wild Fields Festival at the Norfolk Showground this September

To keep audiences safe, there will be roped off zones spaced two metres apart for groups of up to six, contactless check-in and queues will be monitored for both the toilet blocks and vendors.

The big names performing at the festival include KOKOROKO, Gengahr, Joe Armon-Jones, Another Sky and Olivia Dean.

Ben Street said: “We were overwhelmed with the feedback for Wild Paths and had almost 4,000 people attend, so it gave us the confidence to push on and do Wild Fields.

“I think wherever you situate an event you should champion the music around it and Norwich has an undiscovered music scene - around 60pc of acts will be local.”

Wild Fields Festival runs from 12pm to 11pm both days and buy tickets at wildpaths.co.uk/wildfields

