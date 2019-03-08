Video

9 reasons why you have to binge watch Dead to Me on Netflix right now

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini in Dead to Me Picture: Netflix Archant

This twisty and thrilling new drama/comedy proves that you really don't know anyone...

She's almost permanently got a glass of wine welded to one hand and a packet of fags on the go. Her erratic outbursts could put a teething two-year-old to shame. And tact is definitely not her middle name. But..she does look fierce in a trouser suit and heels!

Meet Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) of Netflix's newest series, Dead To Me. Her husband Ted's been dead three months after a tragic hit and run accident. And she's pissed off. Really pissed off. She's been left with all the family finances to sort, two sons she's struggling to raise alone (one of them a would-be drug dealer), and a mother-in-law whose catty, contrary asides beg for a slap in the face.

Jen spends her days jogging off her rage, stuffing her snot-smeared face into pillows for a cry, and taking down number plates of cars with wonky bumpers or blown-out lights - just in case they're the murdering scumbag who left her other half to die on the highway.

It's safe to say she needs help, and she begrudgingly accepts it, albeit with an eye roll or two, joining the Friends of Heaven bereavement group on the advice of her realtor partner Christopher (Max Jenkins). Playing the sardonic widow has served Jen well and she's been keeping everyone at arm's length, until Judy (Linda Cardellini) bumbles into her life- a doe-eyed puppy of a woman who seems willing to put up with every ounce of crap Jen flings her way….but what exactly is she hiding?

Judy helps bring Jen (right) out of her grief in Dead to Me Picture: Netflix Judy helps bring Jen (right) out of her grief in Dead to Me Picture: Netflix

Our top reasons to watch

1. Christina Applegate is outstanding. She balances fragility, anger, and sorrow like a pro. She's initially not very likeable but you'll appreciate her gumption and unwavering search for justice for her family.

2. Secrets and lies. It becomes apparent very early in the series that Judy is not at all what she seems. Every new episode throws in a jaw-dropping twist that will keep you guessing. Judy proves that you really can't judge a book by its cover.

James Marsden stars as Steve in Dead to Me Picture: Netflix James Marsden stars as Steve in Dead to Me Picture: Netflix

3. The series crosses genres and has something for everyone. It's a dark comedy, drama and thriller rolled into one. If you want to laugh, cry and gasp all in one 30 minute sitting, this is the show for you.

4. Friendship. Jen has a tendency to be a lone wolf. Her only companion appears to be her annoyingly buoyant business partner - and even he thinks she's too much. So it's great to see her character develop over the series, allowing someone new into her life, dropping her guard and healing herself.

5. James Marsden's in it. Best known for romcom flicks, James is the eye candy of the show. As Steve, a drippingly rich lawyer/art dealer he's the most dangerous kind of guy - effortlessly charming and witty, while being totally self-centered and Machiavellian. It's a dog eat dog world, and Steve wants to be at the top of the food chain. You'll love him and hate him all at the same time.

6. If you can't stand your mother-in-law, take out your hatred on Jen's MIL Lorna (Valerie Mahaffey). She takes the 'ice queen' moniker to the next level. She was so condescending I wanted to get in the telly and hit her with my handbag.

7. Abe. Oh Abe. Comic relief and soap opera brightness comes in the form of this affable pensioner (Ed Asner) who Judy has befriended during her work at a retirement home. He's like her friend/adopted granddad/therapist/relationship advisor all rolled up into one. I've decided everyone needs an Abe.

8. The glamour. These people are rich. They have pools. They have pool houses (with gyms in for goodness sake). Their bedrooms are bigger than the entire downstairs of my four-bed detached.

9. You can play detective. There are loads of 'did they/didn't they?' moments throughout. If you consider yourself an amateur sleuth you're going to love it.

Stream all 10 episodes of Dead To Me on Netflix now.

Binge factor: You can watch the whole series in about five hours.