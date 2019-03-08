Who were the Brat Pack, and where are they now?

Rob Lowe and Andrew McCarthy in Class (1983). Photo: Orion Pictures/IMDB Orion Pictures/IMDB

The Brat Pack was born 35 years ago, with the release of Sixteen Candles. Were you a fan? Here’s a look at their impact and where they are now.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sixteen Candles (1984). Photo: Universal Pictures/IMDB Sixteen Candles (1984). Photo: Universal Pictures/IMDB

Although the Brat Pack burst on to our screens in 1984 with John Hughes’s Sixteen Candles, the term was coined the following year, by a journalist on New York magazine.

It might have had a sneering note at the start, but it quickly caught on, and will forever be associated with the stars of the 1980s movies which defined teenage angst, such as The Breakfast Club and St Elmo’s Fire. Over the years, many different actors have been associated with the Brat Pack, including superstar Tom Cruise, as well as other names like Phoebe Cates, Matthew Broderick and Kevin Bacon. But these eight actors are generally considered to be the core members.

Emilio Estevez: At the time, he was known as the leader of the Pack - but, in contrast to some of the others, he found lasting success. Emilio, 56, is a member of a famous acting dynasty, as son of Martin Sheen (real name Ramón Estévez), and bears a striking resemblance to his dad. His brother Charlie decided to use his birth name instead of going with his father’s stage name.

As well as acting, Emilio has built a career as a writer-director, with films including Bobby (2006), telling the story of Bobby Kennedy’s assassination, and his forthcoming drama about homeless people taking over a library, The Public.

Molly Ringwald: One of the younger members of the group, Molly is now 51. She first took to the stage at 10 in a production of the musical Annie, and rose to fame as the teenage star of John Hughes’s seminal teen film, Sixteen Candles.

She has appeared on the Broadway stage as well as on film and TV, and released a jazz album a few years ago. She also spent some time as an “agony aunt” for a British newspaper.

Pretty in Pink (1986). Photo: Paramount Pictures/IMDB Pretty in Pink (1986). Photo: Paramount Pictures/IMDB

Rob Lowe: The one-time teen idol, now 55, started acting on TV at 15, and went on to find Hollywood stardom in films including Class, The Hotel New Hampshire and Oxford Blues. He went on to star in acclaimed political drama The West Wing, and showed his comedy ability in Wayne’s World and hit US series, Parks and Recreation. UK fans are looking forward to seeing him star as a US cop joining the British police in ITV’s forthcoming series Wild Bill.

Demi Moore: Now 56, Demi is one of the most famous names to have come out of the Brat Pack. Her long list of hit movies includes Ghost, A Few Good Men, Indecent Proposal.

She was also paid a then record-breaking $12.5m to star in Striptease. Her latest film, Corporate Animals, which has not yet been released in the UK, is a comedy horror movie about a team-building caving weekend which goes disastrously wrong.

Anthony Michael Hall: As a 13-year-old, Anthony played one of the Griswold children in National Lampoon’s Vacation. He went on to play a geeky teenager in Sixteen Candles and The Breakfast Club.

Later he starred in Edward Scissorhands, as the villain opposite Johnny Depp, and spent several years as the lead actor in TV series The Dead Zone. He also had roles in films including Freddy Got Fingered and The Dark Knight. He is now 50.

Andrew McCarthy: Andrew, now 56, had his first major role alongside Rob Lowe in the romantic comedy Class, Other 80s films included Mannequin and Weekend at Bernie’s.

He has appeared in many stage and screen productions and is also known as a director, having worked on shows including Orange Is the New Black.

He is also a successful travel writer and author of a bestselling young adult novel, Just Fly Away.

Ally Sheedy: The 56-year-old originally planned to be a dancer, but then decided to concentrate on acting and made her film debut in Bad Boys in 1983. Her other films included WarGames, Short Circuit and Maid to Order. She has published a book of poetry, entitled Yesterday I Saw the Sun, and had a cameo role in X-Men: Apocalypse, as well as teaching.

Judd Nelson: One of the oldest Brat Pack members, Judd is now 59. Over the years, he has starred in films including The Transformers, where he provided the voice of Hot Rod/Rodimus Prime, New Jack City, Cabin by the Lake and the mini-series Billionaire Boys Club.

More recently, he has appeared in TV shows including Two and a Half Men, Empire and Nikita, and has written several books published on Kindle.

READ MORE - the legacy and influence of the Hidden Brat Packer, John Hughes.