Which comedians are coming to North Walsham for stand-up event?

PUBLISHED: 14:25 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:25 22 November 2018
Comedian Arthur Smith will be cracking jokes in North Walsham as part of a Christmas fundraiser organised by the Labour Party.
The 63-year-old funnyman who once studied at the University of East Anglia and lives in London, will headline the North Walsham Community Centre event on December 20.
Also taking the stage will be Norfolk comedian Owen Evans from the Nimo Twins and musician Delphi Newman, once the lead singer of the Vital Disorders and then the London of The Agents of Play.
Mandy McKenna, event organiser, said: “I can’t quite believe we got Arthur Smith for North Walsham. He is hugely popular nationally and well known on BBC Radio. We are hoping he will draw a very good crowd. It promises to be a great evening where the community can
come together in the centre which will be transformed into a nightclub.”
The Stand Up for Labour event starts at 7.30pm, tickets are £10 in advance or £15 on the door from jeanne.heal@norfolklabour.co.uk or www.standupforlabour.co.uk