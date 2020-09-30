7 local coffee roasters to try for International Coffee Day

Norfolk Coffee Company owner Steve Perrett. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Thursday marks International Coffee Day, a celebration of roasters and a chance to bring coffee lovers together.

Kofra coffee in Norwich. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN Kofra coffee in Norwich. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

To mark the occasion, on October 1, we’ve pulled together a list of local traders who can give you your caffeine fix.

• Strangers

Popular among coffee lovers in Norwich, Strangers has a roastery in Dove Street, a coffee house in Pottergate and most recently opened a new branch in All Saints Green, opposite John Lewis.

Sean and Jo Arnoup of Give it Some Beans Picture: Give it Some Beans Sean and Jo Arnoup of Give it Some Beans Picture: Give it Some Beans

It was started in 2009 by Alex Sargeant and Samuel Maddocks, with William Maddocks joining the team in 2014.

As well as Colombian and Ethiopian blends, it also produces a Fine City variety, a mixture of African and American coffees with flavours of red berries, chocolate and orange.

• Kofra

Coffee beans at Grey Seal coffee in north Norfolk. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Coffee beans at Grey Seal coffee in north Norfolk. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The independent coffee company celebrated its sixth anniversary in April, and relocated in February from its previous base in Unthank Road to Upper St Giles Street, in the former home of Louis’ Café and Deli.

It has another home in Onley Street, which operated throughout lockdown as a takeaway.

Kofra sells a range of blends, including one dedicated to Antwerp, designed a tribute to a city which founder José De León Guzmán says was an inspiration to him.

It partnered with Redwell Brewing to release a Kofra Stout in 2015.

Owners Alex Sargeant, left, and Will Maddocks, of Strangers coffee roasters. Photo: Denise Bradley Owners Alex Sargeant, left, and Will Maddocks, of Strangers coffee roasters. Photo: Denise Bradley

• Grey Seal Coffee

Grey Seal was started in Glandford, a small village on the north Norfolk coast, in 2012, with a goal of bringing the “third wave of coffee” to Norfolk.

Named after the UK’s largest grey seal colony, a few miles from the roastery, it is a family-run business.

Strangers' roasting house on Dove Street, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams Strangers' roasting house on Dove Street, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

The roastery has vegetarian/vegan café and restaurant Art Café, a coffee training centre, coffee shop and two bakeries on site. They have two coffee shops, in Sheringham and Cromer.

Their coffees include their Two Bean Espresso, their in-house espresso which has flavours of hazelnut and vanilla.

• Give It Some Beans

A takeaway cup of coffee from Kofra. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN A takeaway cup of coffee from Kofra. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Jo and Sean Arnoup started Give It Some Beans from Mattishall in late 2017, selling to the public for the first time in spring 2018.

Since then business has grown, and they are now stocked in farm shops and other stores across Norfolk.

And in March - despite fearing the pandemic would wipe out business - their online sales boomed, surpassing sales targets far earlier than usual.

Their blends include Around the World in a Cup, which they say has the smoothness of Latin America, flavours from Africa and spice of Asia.

• Norfolk Coffee Company

Founder Steve Perrett’s love of coffee began while living in southern Germany, inspiring him to later create the Norfolk Coffee Company, which is based in Holt.

Its signature 1549 house blend has notes of toffee, green apple and orange, and is named after Kett’s Rebellion, an uprising in Norfolk against rich landowners.

Others include Gigglemug, a blend of two coffees from Brazil and El Salvador, which has notes of caramel, milk, chocolate and apple juice.

It runs the Black Apollo Coffee House in Holt.

• Green Farm Coffee

Based at Rackheath Industrial Estate, Green Farm is the official coffee partner of Norwich City.

It has blends named after many of the club’s players - including Mario Vrancic and Teemu Pukki.

It has been roasting coffee since 1984, and has grown to offer a barista training scheme and a letterbox coffee subscription service.

Its blends include Guatemala Bojangles, which has flavours of milk chocolate, almond and ripe plums, and El Salvador Santa Leticia, from a farm named after the current owner’s great-grandmother.

• Smokey Barn

Smokey Barn operates out of a small converted barn on King Street, in Norwich city centre.

The team is run by sister duo Sophie and Megan Roberts, and they have a seating area and café outside.

Their house roast changes weekly, and one of its blends includes Mexico La Yerba Womens Floral, which has notes of caramel, orange, floral and marshmallow.