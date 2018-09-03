Search

Where are the Norfolk contestants from The Great British Bake Off now?

PUBLISHED: 11:47 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:47 20 October 2020

Kate Barmby from Brooke was on The Great British Bake Off in 2016. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 11th series of The Great British Bake Off is in full swing and we have all be picking our favourites but this year there are no contestants from Norfolk.

Simon Blackwell was on The Great British Bake Off in 2011. Picture: Celine BaxterSimon Blackwell was on The Great British Bake Off in 2011. Picture: Celine Baxter

Let’s take a look back at the Norfolk contestants from previous series and where they are now.

Simon Blackwell

All the way back in 2011, Simon Blackwell, who was a rugby coach from Watton, was one of the amateur bakers in the tent.

He only made it through to the second episode as tart week saw him leave the show but that has not stopped him from continuing with his passion to bake.

Kate Barmby still makes amazing cakes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYKate Barmby still makes amazing cakes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In April this year, Mr Blackwell set up a community bakery in Dereham. His bakery provided a fresh bread delivery service.

In August, the Dereham Micro Bakery Facebook page announced that it was going ‘into hibernation’ and that Mr Blackwell was turning his focus to an original street food business plan.

Kate Barmby

Our other Norfolk representative on The Great British Bake Off was Kate Barmby, a nurse from Brooke.

Mrs Barmby appeared on the show up until week four when batter week brought her baking journey to an end.

She still remains a full-time NHS acute respiratory nurse and has been a key worker at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital but she has not given up on the baking.

She has created some amazing cakes from a giant rainbow unicorn cake to Hagrid from Harry Potter, some of which have been for The Assembly House in Norwich.

We should also give an honourable mention to Sophie Faldo, The Great British Bake Off winner in 2017, who grew up in Suffolk.

Representing East Anglia, she has continued baking after her win and has set up her business Sophie Faldo Couture Cakes which sells luxury bespoke cakes.

