Gorleston cliff top festival fun starts to gear up

PUBLISHED: 15:19 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 15 February 2019

A flashback to festival fun

A flashback to festival fun

(c) copyright citizenside.com

The organising committee of the Gorleston Cliff Top Festival are busy making plans for this year’s event, which will take place on Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28.

This popular weekend event will once again be jam packed with entertainment and attractions.

From charity and craft stalls, fun dog show, two stages of live music to children’s entertainment and tempting treats to eat and drink, the Cliff Top Festival offers something for everyone – and it’s free to attend.

The event will finish on Sunday night with a firework display, funded by the Greater Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area.

The non-profit making event relies on sponsorship, advertising, pitch fees and funding, such as that for the fireworks, to cover the costs of staging the weekend.

If anyone is interested in finding out more about becoming a sponsor or advertising opportunities, please contact the committee via their website www.clifftopfestival.info

