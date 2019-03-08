Search

Elvis, reindeer, fine food and an adult crèche at new Christmas Festival

PUBLISHED: 12:58 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:08 15 November 2019

Santa, Elvis and over 40 stalls of food and drink will be at the Proudly Norfolk Christmas Festival 2019 Picture: OPEN Norwich

Jordan Hudson 2016

The Proudly Norfolk Christmas Festival 2019 in Norwich is only two weeks away.

Just three of the flavours of raw milk milkshake produced at Old Hall Farm, Woodton Picture: Tristan HoldenJust three of the flavours of raw milk milkshake produced at Old Hall Farm, Woodton Picture: Tristan Holden

Proudly Norfolk, the not-for-profit organisation dedicated to promoting the best local food and drink in the county, is set to host a brand new Christmas Festival in Norwich next month.

The event will see 40 food and drink, and hand-picked craft stalls descend on Open at Bank Plain, from 10am to 4pm on Sunday December 1, and the team have quite a few treats up their sleeves.

Santa will arrive in a special vehicle to his grotto, where children can meet him and even book (for an additional cost) lunch or tea with the jolly chap.

Outside, two reindeer and an owl will man Santa's sleigh (get those cameras out).

Archangel Gin. Picture: Archangel GinArchangel Gin. Picture: Archangel Gin

Crafters wanting to get hands-on can have a go at decorating biscuits.

And there'll be music, in the form of carols, including a performance from 'Elvis'!

Does your other half moan when you go out Christmas shopping? Well, simply leave them in the 'adult creche' - a full bar with newspapers to keep them occupied while you shop until you drop.

Hot food will be available from the Open Café and Currylicious during the event, and a hamper wrapping service, with proceeds to the Open Youth Trust will be in operation too.

Try Woodforde's Wherry at the Proudly Norfolk Christmas Festival 2019 Picture: ANTONY KELLYTry Woodforde's Wherry at the Proudly Norfolk Christmas Festival 2019 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Entry is £1.50 per person on the door.

7 stalls to look out for

Give it Some Beans: The husband and wife team behind this brand are incredibly passionate about their coffee, which is custom roasted with something to suit every palate, from aromatic, golden, rich roasts, to something a bit darker and more mysterious. Gift packs and sets will be at the event as well as some of their new products - from spicy coffee rubs (ideal for jazzing up festive leftovers) to coffee syrups flavoured with vanilla, cinnamon and gingerbread).

You may also want to watch:

Archangel Gin: A true Norfolk gin, made with ingredients sourced in the county (some grown on the farm base of the distillery) and the finished product crafted and bottled on location. Produced in small batches, the gin sings with Norfolk juniper and sea buckthorn, with notes of citrus from verbena and orange peel. A smooth, aromatic little number.

The Garden Pantry: Dazzlingly good preserves, ranging from jams and jellies to pickles and sauces. Whether you fancy something a bit different for the Christmas breakfast table (perhaps coffee curd or strawberry and prosecco jam), a relish for the turkey (redcurrant and loganberry jam), or buffet fodder (wholegrain mustard with beer and honey), they've got it covered. These are flavours which pack a punch.

Woodforde's Brewery: From light, hoppy ales, to darker, thicker brews ideal for sipping by the fireside, this Norfolk brewer has all your beer needs covered this winter. Classic must-haves to sample and buy at the festival include the two Supreme Champion Beer of Britain ales - Nog (4.6%) and Wherry (3.8%). Sweet, malty and citrusy, Wherry is a clean-tasting, easy drinker, while with notes of treacle and liquorice, Nog begs to be paired with a chocolate dessert or deep braises and stews.

Norfolk Raider Cider: Made with Norfolk apples, in Norfolk, these ciders are just a few still made entirely from fruit to bottle in the region. Their classic cider is a joy, but we like the Gator (rhubarb and ginger), Honey Belle, and Cinnamon Lil served warm in a mug at this time of year.

Old Hall Farm: The family behind this farm put a lot of love and care into their operation, and it shows in the finished products - from succulent milk-fed pork (the sausage rolls are wonderful), to raw Jersey milk butter, and raw Jersey milk and milkshakes. Give them a whirl at the festival.

Harrison Chocolatiers: Plenty of gift ideas on this stall, including many things already pre-packaged for giving. Expect the new range of Christmas chocolates, beautifully glossy chocolate bars (some with tasty inclusions such as nuts or raspberries), and hot chocolate stirrers in flavours from peanut butter to salted caramel.

