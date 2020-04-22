Video

Westlife cancel Norwich concert at Carrow Road

Westlife have cancelled their Norwich gig at Carrow Road because of coronavirus. Picture: Rhodes Media Rhodes Media

Westlife have cancelled their gig at Norwich City’s Carrow Road stadium on their UK tour this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Westlife's Kian Egan, Shane Filan, Markus Feehily and Nicky Byrne, who were set to kick off their Stadiums in the Summer tour in Norwich Picture: PA Wire/PA Images Westlife's Kian Egan, Shane Filan, Markus Feehily and Nicky Byrne, who were set to kick off their Stadiums in the Summer tour in Norwich Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

The Irish boy band were due to perform in the city on Friday, June 19 for the first night of their Stadiums in the Summer Tour, with capacity for 25,000 people.

The group, which consists of Shane Filan, Markus Feehily, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne, announced on their Facebook page on Wednesday morning that all dates are cancelled.

They wrote: “To all our UK fans- it is with great sadness that despite best efforts, our shows scheduled for the UK in June and July must be cancelled.

“We have been monitoring the UK government’s advice surrounding mass gatherings and it is very clear this is the course we need to take to ensure the protection of our fans, our crew and everyone around us but also to ease pressure on those working tirelessly to fight this virus.”

Norwich City Football Club has also confirmed the news and issued advice to ticket-holders.

A statement on their website said: “Norwich City Football Club can confirm that the Westlife concert scheduled to take place at Carrow Road this coming June has been cancelled, owing to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“Those who purchased tickets for the concert directly through the club with a credit or debit card will have their tickets automatically refunded in full.

“For those who purchased tickets through a third-party organisation such as Ticketmaster or See Tickets, the event promoters are working with these organisations to organise refunds.

They were set to perform on a stage at the Barclay end at Carrow Road Picture: Lauren De Boise. They were set to perform on a stage at the Barclay end at Carrow Road Picture: Lauren De Boise.

“Further communication surrounding the refund process will follow from these organisations.

“The club will make a further announcement surrounding the scheduled concert with The Killers and other summer events in due course.”

While there is yet to be confirmation on The Killers concert on June 1, their drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr said in an Instagram Live video earlier this month that it had been postponed.

Elsewhere in Norfolk, Little Mix’s gig at the Holkham Estate on July 18 has also been cancelled.

