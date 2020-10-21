Wensum Wonderland launching this Christmas with fairground and market
PUBLISHED: 17:05 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:13 21 October 2020
Wensum Wonderland/Getty Images/iStockphoto/JoseIgnacioSoto
You’ll be walking in a Wensum Wonderland at a new event launching in Norfolk this Christmas, with everything from a festive market to fairground rides.
The event will take place outside the Wensum Valley Hotel Golf and Country Club in Taverham from November 28 until December 6 from 2pm to 8pm and there is space for 50 stalls.
There will be ticketed time slots to prevent crowding and fairground rides, for an additional cost, including bumper cars, a Ferris wheel and an inflatable ski slide.
Guests will also be treated to a 20-minute Christmas production set in Santa’s workshop and a food court will be packed with festive treats.
READ MORE: 9 Christmas events still going ahead in Norfolk
Adam Coulton, who has organised Wensum Wonderland, said: “I thought it would be good to hold a local Christmas event with many things cancelled this year.
“I have run several events at this venue throughout the year and it lends itself to a one-way system.”
Visit the ‘Wensum Wonderland’ Facebook page for updates of when tickets go on sale and message if you’re interested in a stall.
-Make sure to join our ‘Christmas in Norfolk’ Facebook group for all the latest festive news.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.