Wensum Wonderland launching this Christmas with fairground and market

Wensum Wonderland launches this Christmas in Taverham with a festive market and a fairground Picture: Wensum Wonderland/Getty Images/iStockphoto/JoseIgnacioSoto Wensum Wonderland/Getty Images/iStockphoto/JoseIgnacioSoto

You’ll be walking in a Wensum Wonderland at a new event launching in Norfolk this Christmas, with everything from a festive market to fairground rides.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You'll be walking in a Wensum Wonderland this Christmas Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto You'll be walking in a Wensum Wonderland this Christmas Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The event will take place outside the Wensum Valley Hotel Golf and Country Club in Taverham from November 28 until December 6 from 2pm to 8pm and there is space for 50 stalls.

There will be ticketed time slots to prevent crowding and fairground rides, for an additional cost, including bumper cars, a Ferris wheel and an inflatable ski slide.

Guests will also be treated to a 20-minute Christmas production set in Santa’s workshop and a food court will be packed with festive treats.

READ MORE: 9 Christmas events still going ahead in Norfolk

The fairground will include a Helter Skelter Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto The fairground will include a Helter Skelter Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Adam Coulton, who has organised Wensum Wonderland, said: “I thought it would be good to hold a local Christmas event with many things cancelled this year.

“I have run several events at this venue throughout the year and it lends itself to a one-way system.”

Visit the ‘Wensum Wonderland’ Facebook page for updates of when tickets go on sale and message if you’re interested in a stall.

-Make sure to join our ‘Christmas in Norfolk’ Facebook group for all the latest festive news.