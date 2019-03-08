Plans announced for Wells Film Festival
PUBLISHED: 15:38 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 17 June 2019
The Screen-Next-The-Sea returns to Wells Maltings this September with a theme of 'Keep Calm and Carry On Laughing!'.
The movie nights begin on Friday, September 20, with the true story of two Norfolk siblings training to be professional wrestlers. Comedy-drama Fighting With My Family premiered at Sundance film festival in January and is written by Stephen Merchant, starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.
Following this on the Saturday will be Swimming With Men, Death At A Funeral, Four Lions and The Smallest Show On Earth.
The final film of the festival, shown on Sunday, September 22 at 6pm, is Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, starring Steve Coogan as the well-known radio presenter. Much of the film was filmed in Norfolk, including chase scenes through Sheringham with a climax on Cromer pier.
Tickets and festival passes can be bought from Wells Maltings box office or by phone on 01328 710885.