Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More
Video

'Our dreams have become a reality' - Seafood restaurant named best in region

15 October, 2019 - 12:40
Kelly and Scott Dougal celebrate after their restaurant the Wells Crab House is named the best in the east at The Food Awards England 2019 Credit: Wells Crab House

Kelly and Scott Dougal celebrate after their restaurant the Wells Crab House is named the best in the east at The Food Awards England 2019 Credit: Wells Crab House

Archant

Despite only being open for three years, the Wells Crab House has been making waves across Norfolk and has now been named the best restaurant in the entire eastern region.

Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria PertusaWells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Wells Crab House, located in idyllic Wells-next-the-Sea, scooped the prize at The Food Awards England 2019 finals at the Mercure hotel in Manchester on Monday night and beat the two Michelin-starred Midsummer House in Cambridge.

They were the only finalist from Norfolk at the awards ceremony and they were up against Rico Libre in Woburn, The Froize in Woodbridge, Haywards in Epping, Habis Cafe and Restaurant in Littleport and Trinity Restaurant in Cambridge.

The restaurant is owned by couple Kelly and Scott Dougal and they previously won the best restaurant and outstanding from of house categories at the Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2018.

READ MORE: Wells Crab House named Best Restaurant in Norfolk

The couple found out three weeks ago that they had been nominated by the public for the award, which they almost missed as it went into their spam folder, and then through a public vote on The Food Awards England Facebook page were shortlisted as one of the seven finalists.

They then had to send information to the judging panel about the restaurant, which included any awards they had already won and any charity work they did.

Mrs Dougal said: "It was incredible to be named in the top seven as it is a public vote and is what people truly believe.

Wells Crab House owners Scott and Kelly Dougal celebrate being named best restaurant in the east at The Food Awards England 2019 Credit: Wells Crab HouseWells Crab House owners Scott and Kelly Dougal celebrate being named best restaurant in the east at The Food Awards England 2019 Credit: Wells Crab House

"We didn't have a speech prepared as we didn't expect to win as there was Midsummer House in Cambridge there who are Michellin-starred.

"We were just to happy to be a finalist and we were proud to represent Norfolk."

READ MORE: Wells Crab House named Best Restaurant in Norfolk

Each month, the pair change the menu to keep things fresh, with options such as crab and lobster platters, and they locally source all their seafood.

Mrs Dougal added: "It has always been our dream to open our restaurant and it has become a reality.

"It is really rewarding to know all our hard work is appreciated and we are thankful to those that dine with us and our great team."

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Dream job selling sweets turns sour for shop owner

Brogan Smith, owner of Thompson's Sweet Shop in Hunstanton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Colman family to end 25-year contract with Broads Authority over Whitlingham Country Park

Daffodils overlooking large broad at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich

‘People don’t say anything for fear of reprisals’ – Life on estates hit by drug issues

What is it like living in a neighbourhood with a drug problem? We visit estates in Norfolk to find out. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Four men save woman from Golden Triangle driveway sex attack

Antanas Paukste was jailed for 15 months after he admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police issue warning after catching 27 drivers on ‘no access’ road in 90 minutes

Access restrictions in place in White Horse Lane, Trowse. Police have issued a warning after catching 27 drivers breaching the restrictions in a single morning. Picture: South Norfolk Police

Puppy with rare markings stolen from garden

The puppy which was stolen from a garden in Wisbech Picture: Katie Welbourn

Colman family to end 25-year contract with Broads Authority over Whitlingham Country Park

Daffodils overlooking large broad at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich

‘People don’t say anything for fear of reprisals’ – Life on estates hit by drug issues

What is it like living in a neighbourhood with a drug problem? We visit estates in Norfolk to find out. Picture: Archant

Four men save woman from Golden Triangle driveway sex attack

Antanas Paukste was jailed for 15 months after he admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists