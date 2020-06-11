Search

Seafood restaurant named ‘best in Norfolk’ launches its own gin

PUBLISHED: 16:23 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 11 June 2020

Wells Crab House owners Scott and Kelly Dougal have launched their own gin during lockdown Picture: Wells Crab House/Victoria Pertusa

Wells Crab House owners Scott and Kelly Dougal have launched their own gin during lockdown Picture: Wells Crab House/Victoria Pertusa

The owners of Wells Crab House in Norfolk, which was previously named the county’s best restaurant, have been keeping busy in lockdown by launching their own gin.

Wells Crab House is owned by Scott and Kelly Dougal who opened the restaurant in 2016. Picture: Victoria PertusaWells Crab House is owned by Scott and Kelly Dougal who opened the restaurant in 2016. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The restaurant was opened in 2016 by couple Kelly and Scott Dougal and since then it has been making waves with diners travelling from across the country to try their locally-sourced seafood dishes and platters.

In 2018, they won two categories at the Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards for best restaurant and outstanding front of house.

But the normally packed-out restaurant has remained empty since March after coronavirus lockdown and the couple furloughed themselves along with their staff.

In the meantime, they have used the time to reflect on the last four years and think about how they can adapt their business in the “new world”.

Wells Crab House seafood platter. Picture: Victoria PertusaWells Crab House seafood platter. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

READ MORE: It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

This process has included launching Wells Crab House Crustacean Pot Gin, priced at £35 a bottle for 70cl at 40pc ABV, which was produced by Fakenham-based company Black Shuck.

Mrs Dougal said: “Even before coronavirus we’ve always supported local suppliers and we already stock all four of Black Shuck’s gins and used Minuteman Press in Norwich for the bottle label.

“Black Shuck came to us with a template and we picked the flavours - it has a fruity and dry taste with cherry, mango and vanilla head notes and juniper and nutmeg botanicals.”

Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria PertusaWells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

READ MORE: Boom in lockdown street food and deliveries brings dining revolution to Norfolk

The gin will be available to buy when the Wells Crab House reopens as a takeaway on Friday, June 19 and alongside their regular menu, which has been tweaked slightly, there will be curry and barbecue fish nights.

Mrs Dougal added: “In the new world it is about diversifying and making our product adaptable to those who don’t feel comfortable coming into the restaurant.

“The support from customers has been incredible and we already have a mini waiting list for when we reopen properly.

“It won’t be July 4 as we need to wait for one metre distance as at the moment it would mean only four tables in the restaurant which isn’t viable.”

