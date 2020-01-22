7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend - from The X Factor star to vintage fair

From the return of Lou Lou's Vintage Fair to a star of The X Factor, there is plenty to keep you entertained this weekend in Norfolk.

1. What: Lou Lou's Norwich Vintage Fair

Where: The Halls St Andrews, Hall Plain, Norwich NR3 1AU

When: January 25, 11am to 5pm

Cost: £2.50 on the door, under 12s free

Say goodbye to the January blues and kit yourself out for the new year with vintage clothes and jewellery from specialist traders from across the UK.

There will also be jewellery and collectables and a Hair Raid Shelter giving you the vintage makeover you've always dreamed of, with styles including 60s beehives and victory rolls.

Make sure to visit the pop-up tearoom, which includes a tasty selection of cakes, and everything is served on vintage china.

2. What: Dial M for Murder

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal

When: Until January 25

Cost: £10 to £33.50, theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk, 7.30pm, 2.30pm matinee on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday

A brand-new production of the blueprint for the modern thriller, Dial M for Murder is back and tells the tale of the charismatic and manipulative former tennis pro Tony Wendice who has given it all up for his wife Margot.

When he discovers she has been unfaithful his mind turns to revenge and the pursuit of the 'perfect crime'.

TV and stage favourite Tom Chambers plays Tony, who is best known for playing Sam Strachan in medical drama Holby City and winning Strictly Come Dancing 2008, and Not Going Out actress Sally Breton stars as Margot.

3. What: Against the Tide Exhibition

Where: The Gallery Holt, 23 Lees Yard, NR25 6HS

When: Until February 25, Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm.

Cost: Free

An exhibition of seascapes and marine themed original works of art from selected British artists and invited members of the Royal Society of Marine Artists (RSMA)

The exhibition features nearly 100 original paintings and amongst the collection are a selection of oil paintings by RSMA President, Ben Mowll, which portray aspects of tidal influences discovered in Venice, Honfleur and closer to home by the River Thames in London.

Two particularly intriguing paintings are oils on board entitled 'Beached Root' and 'Sea Flora' by Gareth Brown and there is also work by local artists Brian Ryder, Sally Temple, Bob Brandt, William Garfit and Kenneth Grant.

4. What: DJ SASH! and Janice Robinson

Where: OPEN Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, Norwich NR2 4SF

When: January 25, 8pm

Cost: £20, opennorwich.org.uk

Out of Space is a night dedicated to the best 90s dance anthems and they are celebrating the start of 2020 with not one, but two stars of the decade.

DJ SASH! became one of the biggest and best selling euro house artists of the 90s, with eight top ten hits including Encore Une Fois, Ecuador and Mysterious Times.

He will be joined by the legendary Janice Robinson, formerly of the group Livin' Joy, who will be performing her chart-topping club hit Dreamer along with other club anthems. Janice also reached the live shows of The X Factor in 2018 under mentor Ayda Field.

5. What: Blues Night

Where: The Village Hall, Station Road, Ten Mile Bank, Downham Market, PE38 0EP

When: January 25, 7.30pm

Cost: £3

Head to Ten Mile Bank, near Downham Market, for a charity night of music from The Vintage Blues Company towards the upkeep of St Mark's Church, which the local community saved from its derelict state by raising over £40,000 a decade ago.

Whilst they will bring the blues, you can bring your own booze so it is a great cheap night out for those looking to save money after Christmas.

6. What: Bon Giovi

Where: St George's Theatre, King Street, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2PG

When: January 25, 7.30pm

Cost: £16, stgeorgestheatre.com, 01493 331484

Formed in September of 1998, with over 21 years UK and international touring experience as a band, this act is without compromise one of the best tribute acts on the circuit today playing over 90 shows each year.

Not only do they look like the New Jersey rockers Bon Jovi, they also sound like them too and will play all their biggest hits including Livin' On a Prayer, It's My Life and Always

7. What: Australia Day Fundraising Walk

Where: Rose Lane Car Park, Mountergate, Norwich NR1 1PY

When: January 26, from 11am

Cost: £5 donation

The Britain Australia Society Norfolk Branch, based in Norwich, has organised a 2.5km riverside fundraising walk to raise money for the Australian Bushfire Relief Fund.

The event takes place on Australia Day and after the historic walk around the River Wensum it will be followed by a Sunday lunch at The Rooftop Gardens at 12.30pm.

Meet at the Rose Lane Car Park just before 11am for the walk and if you would like to join the society for lunch too then you need to call the restaurant separately to make your own table reservation.