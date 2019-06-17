Theatre Royal announce new season including Derren Brown and We Will Rock You

Get ready to rock and prepare to be amazed as smash-hit musical We Will Rock You and Derren Brown are coming to Norwich.

From stunning dance to compelling drama, there is something for everyone in the new programme which includes shows from autumn into next year.

This is what you have got to look forward to at Norwich Theatre Royal:

On Your Feet!

November 19 to 23 2019

This new musical has just opened in London after coming direct from Broadway and tells the story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan and the pioneering Miami Sound Machine.

The show features the Cuban-fusion pop songs which were made famous by Gloria, such as Rhythm Is Gonna Get You and Get On Your Feet, and saw her win 26 Grammy Awards and sell over 100 million records worldwide.

We Will Rock You

May 4 to 9 2020

We Will Rock You is another musical guaranteed to have audiences on their feet when it hits the Theatre Royal stage.

The worldwide hit musical by Queen and Ben Elton delivers the scale and spectacle of the band's legendary live performances with its biggest hits - We Are The Champions, I Want To Break Free, Don't Stop Me Now, Bohemian Rhapsody and Another One Bites The Dust.

Curtains

February 11 to 15 2020

If you like your music delivered with a dollop of comedy then Curtains could be the show for you - it's a musical who-dunnit from the creators of Chicago and Cabaret.

Starring popular comedian Jason Manford, West End star Carly Stenson and Strictly Come Dancing star and television presenter Ore Oduba.

The Lovely Bones

October 7 to 12 2019

Another captivating tale is bought to life as part of the new season's drama offering when a stage adaptation of Alice Sebold's novel The Lovely Bones.

A coming-of-age story, it features young Susie Salmon who has a crush on a boy, with one big difference - Susie is dead.

With a cast of 13, visually stunning staging and a spellbinding soundtrack, it is emotional and uplifting.

A Woman of No Importance

November 4 to 9 2019

The classic drama by Oscar Wilde is directed by the Shakespeare's Globe Theatre former artistic director Dominic Dromgoole and stars Norfolk resident Liza Goddard and tells the tale of an earnest young American woman, a louche English lord and an innocent young chap at a house party.

Dial M for Murder

January 21 to 25 2020

Dial M for Murder stars Theatre Royal favourite Tom Chambers, who danced his way into local hearts in Top Hat and Crazy For You, and the play sees a charismatic and manipulative ex-tennis pro pursue revenge when he discovers his wife has been unfaithful.

Richard Alston Dance Company

February 7 and 8 2020

Richard Alston Dance Company will grace the Theatre Royal stage for the last time, as it celebrates its last season after 25 years of amazing work and will present two brand new works alongside classic works from the company's repertoire.

Shine On is inspired by Britten and Auden's song cycle On This Island, while Voices and Light Footsteps is influenced by the music of Monteverdi.

Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes

February 18 to 22 2020

The production delighted local audiences during its world premiere tour in 2016 for which it won two Olivier Awards as it toured the UK and USA.

Set in the golden-age of Hollywood, it is a tale of a girl who dreams of being the greatest dancer but who is torn between the two men who inspire her passion.

Derren Brown

May 19 to 23 2020

The master of mind control and psychological illusion Derren Brown also makes a return visit for a five-day run with his first new show in five years, called Showman.

Its content is a closely -guarded secret but prepare to be astounded.

Made in Dagenham

January 28 to February 1 2020

The Norfolk and Norwich Operatic Society returns to the Theatre Royal stage with the musical Made in Dagenham, an inspirational true story which takes audiences back to 1968 when female Ford factory machinists were battling for equal pay.

Britten Sinfonia present The Eight Seasons

October 25 2019

For classical music lovers, Britten Sinfonia will present The Eight Seasons this autumn with a dazzling evening of baroque music with Vivaldi's The Four Seasons and Piazzolla's The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires.

The Football Ramble

October 31 2019

Entertainment of a different kind is available with The Football Ramble as the popular chart-topping podcast comes to life on stage with a multi-media extravaganza.

Des & Jimmy

September 29 2019

While showbiz legends Des O'Connor and Jimmy Tarbuck come together to reminisce and entertain.

Top comedians have also been announced with Jimmy Carr on November 17, Sandi Toksvig on January 14 and Milton Jones on April 9.

Already announced are appearances by Ben Elton on December 18, Ed Byrne on February 4 and Ross Noble on May 25.

For music fans there is an eclectic choice of live gigs to choose from with Motown on October 13, Kate Rusby on December 8, Beyond the Barricade on January 6, A Vision of Elvis on January 7, Queen Rhapsody on January 13 and Classic Rock Show on February 5.

Tickets are also already on sale for this year's pantomime Cinderella from December 17 to January 19 2020, Les Misérables from March 4 to April 4 2020, and on August 31 the theatre's annual open day is back and is free to attend.

By popular demand there is now an additional matinee for Matilda the Musical this summer, which runs from July 16 to August 17 this year, on Friday August 9 at 2.30pm.

Judy Foster, communications officer at Norwich Theatre Royal, said: "Our new programme going through the autumn of this year into next year is maintaining the high standard our audiences have become accustomed to.

"Following on from the excitement of seeing Matilda on our stage this summer and the thrill of Les Misérables to come next spring, we've got even more new and exciting shows lined up, plus the return of a few which have previously wowed Norwich and are guaranteed to do so again."

Tickets go on sale at 9.30am on Thursday June 20 for Gold Friends and Corporate Club, June 21 for friends and Tuesday, July 2 for the general public.

You can purchase tickets at theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk, by phone on 01603 630000 or in person at the box office.