Smash-hit musical Waitress is coming to Norwich

Hit musical Waitress is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal, pictures is Bailey McCall as Jenna on the US tour. Picture: Jeremy Daniel (Instagram @JeremyDanielPhoto) Photo: Jeremy Daniel (Instagram @JeremyDanielPhoto)

Hit musical Waitress is set to tour the UK and Ireland for the first time in 2021 and will be treating audiences at Norwich Theatre Royal.

David Socolar as Dr Pomatter and Bailey McCall as Jenna in the US tour of Waitress Picture: Jeremy Daniel (Instagram @JeremyDanielPhoto) David Socolar as Dr Pomatter and Bailey McCall as Jenna in the US tour of Waitress Picture: Jeremy Daniel (Instagram @JeremyDanielPhoto)

Waitress is based on the 2007 film of the same name, written by Adrienne Shelly, and first opened on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in April 2016.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick, the music and lyrics were written by Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, whose chart hits include Love Song and Brave.

The show has been selling out at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End since it opened in March 2019 and is now heading on its first UK and Ireland tour, which has been produced alongside David Ian Productions.

Kennedy Salters as Becky, Bailey McCall as Jenna and Gabriella Marzetta as Dawn in the US tour of Waitress Picture: Jeremy Daniel (Instagram @JeremyDanielPhoto) Kennedy Salters as Becky, Bailey McCall as Jenna and Gabriella Marzetta as Dawn in the US tour of Waitress Picture: Jeremy Daniel (Instagram @JeremyDanielPhoto)

Waitress will be at Norwich Theatre Royal from September 13 to 18 2021 and it is also heading to the Ipswich Regent earlier on in the tour from May 17 to 22.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage.

A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness.

But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life.

This beautiful musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

The musical features songs including Opening Up, Everything Changes and She Used to Be Mine, which Sara Bareilles performed on The Graham Norton Show earlier this year.

Tickets to Norwich go on sale on August 12 at 10am at waitressthemusical.co.uk and the full cast for the UK and Ireland tour will be announced soon.