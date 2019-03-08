Search

Advanced search

Video

The UK’s biggest inflatable park returning to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:36 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:55 04 April 2019

Youngsters enjoying the Wacky World Inflatable play area at the UEA sportspark. Picture: Nick Butcher

Youngsters enjoying the Wacky World Inflatable play area at the UEA sportspark. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

The UK’s largest inflatable play park is returning to Norwich with brand new games for 2019.

Youngsters enjoying the Wacky World Inflatable play area at the UEA sportspark. Picture: Nick ButcherYoungsters enjoying the Wacky World Inflatable play area at the UEA sportspark. Picture: Nick Butcher

Wacky World is coming back to the UEA Sportspark on April 20 by popular demand after a successful event in October.

The park, which is described as Total Wipeout vs Get Your Own Back, features ten inflatables including a human wrecking ball, football shootout and screamer vertical drop slide.

New for 2019, there is also a revamped assault course, human hungry hippo and duck and run.

The arena is designed for all ages and runs family sessions during the day and an adult-only session in the evening which both last 90 minutes.

Youngsters enjoying the Wacky World Inflatable play area at the UEA sportspark. Picture: Nick ButcherYoungsters enjoying the Wacky World Inflatable play area at the UEA sportspark. Picture: Nick Butcher

Alongside the inflatable park, there will also be a Wacky Wildlife Experience with the chance to meet and hold snakes, lizards, giant insects, a barn owl and African Pygmy hedgehogs.

A professional animal handler will be on hand with any questions the little ones might have about the animals.

You can purchase tickets at wackyworld.co.uk

Youngsters enjoying the Wacky World Inflatable play area at the UEA sportspark. Picture: Nick ButcherYoungsters enjoying the Wacky World Inflatable play area at the UEA sportspark. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Tributes paid after death of ‘passionate’ firefighter first on scene of huge Fakenham blaze

Tributes have been paid after the death of a “passionate” firefighter who was among those first on the scene at a blaze which devastated a north Norfolk town. Pictured, Mr Grand with his wife Tracy. Photo: Courtesy of Grand family

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Five arrested after stash of crack cocaine and knives found in Norwich drugs raid

Five people were arrested after a stash of cocaine and wads of cash were seized in a drugs raid in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich coffee shop voted one of the best in the UK

Strangers Coffee House in Norwich co-owners, left, Will Maddocks and Alex Sargeant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘It was the best in Norwich’: St Giles Hotel customers refused refunds

St Giles House, Norwich is reportedly turning customers away. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It was the best in Norwich’: St Giles Hotel customers refused refunds

St Giles House, Norwich is reportedly turning customers away. Picture: James Bass

Tributes paid after death of ‘passionate’ firefighter first on scene of huge Fakenham blaze

Tributes have been paid after the death of a “passionate” firefighter who was among those first on the scene at a blaze which devastated a north Norfolk town. Pictured, Mr Grand with his wife Tracy. Photo: Courtesy of Grand family

Safety concerns as Brexit anger spills on to doorsteps in Norfolk local elections campaign

Norfolk will go to the polls on May 2. Pic: PA/Rui Vieira.

Man knocked unconscious before having cash and mobile phones stolen

A man was attacked and knocked unconscious before having his cash, mobile phones and kindle stolen in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, on Saturday, March 30. Picture: Google Maps

Police and air ambulance called after man falls off ride-on lawn mower

Emergency services were called to an incident on Gorleston’s seafront after a man fell off a ride-on lawn mower which dropped off a bank. Picture: Liz Coates
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists