The UK’s biggest inflatable park returning to Norwich
PUBLISHED: 16:36 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:55 04 April 2019
The UK’s largest inflatable play park is returning to Norwich with brand new games for 2019.
Wacky World is coming back to the UEA Sportspark on April 20 by popular demand after a successful event in October.
The park, which is described as Total Wipeout vs Get Your Own Back, features ten inflatables including a human wrecking ball, football shootout and screamer vertical drop slide.
New for 2019, there is also a revamped assault course, human hungry hippo and duck and run.
The arena is designed for all ages and runs family sessions during the day and an adult-only session in the evening which both last 90 minutes.
Alongside the inflatable park, there will also be a Wacky Wildlife Experience with the chance to meet and hold snakes, lizards, giant insects, a barn owl and African Pygmy hedgehogs.
A professional animal handler will be on hand with any questions the little ones might have about the animals.
You can purchase tickets at wackyworld.co.uk