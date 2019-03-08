Video

The UK’s biggest inflatable park returning to Norwich

Youngsters enjoying the Wacky World Inflatable play area at the UEA sportspark. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

The UK’s largest inflatable play park is returning to Norwich with brand new games for 2019.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Youngsters enjoying the Wacky World Inflatable play area at the UEA sportspark. Picture: Nick Butcher Youngsters enjoying the Wacky World Inflatable play area at the UEA sportspark. Picture: Nick Butcher

Wacky World is coming back to the UEA Sportspark on April 20 by popular demand after a successful event in October.

The park, which is described as Total Wipeout vs Get Your Own Back, features ten inflatables including a human wrecking ball, football shootout and screamer vertical drop slide.

New for 2019, there is also a revamped assault course, human hungry hippo and duck and run.

The arena is designed for all ages and runs family sessions during the day and an adult-only session in the evening which both last 90 minutes.

Youngsters enjoying the Wacky World Inflatable play area at the UEA sportspark. Picture: Nick Butcher Youngsters enjoying the Wacky World Inflatable play area at the UEA sportspark. Picture: Nick Butcher

Alongside the inflatable park, there will also be a Wacky Wildlife Experience with the chance to meet and hold snakes, lizards, giant insects, a barn owl and African Pygmy hedgehogs.

A professional animal handler will be on hand with any questions the little ones might have about the animals.

You can purchase tickets at wackyworld.co.uk