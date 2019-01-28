Cinema to host one-off Valentine’s Day screening of Notting Hill

Notting Hill (1999). Photo: Polygram Filmed Entertainment/OutNow Polygram Filmed Entertainment/OutNow

Vue in Norwich will be showing iconic romance flick Notting Hill on its 20th anniversary.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tickets are on sale for Notting Hill at Norwich Vue on Thursday, February 14.

The film, starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, and first released in 1999, is a beloved rom-com classic.

It follows the relationship between movie star Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) and book seller William Thacker (Hugh Grant) as they navigate the trials and tribulations of two people from very different worlds falling in love.

READ MORE: 7 romantic hotspots to visit for free in Norfolk

Tickets cost £5.74 for standard viewing and £7.74 for VIP seats.

The film will start at 7pm.