Poll
Who had the best fancy dress at Let's Rock 2019?
26 May, 2019 - 12:40
Archant
Earlham Park was packed full of colourful costumes for Let's Rock Norwich yesterday.
From Freddie Mercury to colouring crayons, there were some eye catching outfits on show.
But out of the 12,000 people who descended on the park, who had the best fancy dress?
Vote in our poll and let us know.
READ MORE: 86 photos from Let's Rock 2019 - Can you spot yourself in the crowd?
Earlham Park in Norwich hosts Let's Rock 2019. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Earlham Park in Norwich hosts Let's Rock 2019. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Let's Rock 2019 at Earlham Park. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Earlham Park in Norwich hosts Let's Rock 2019. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
The Force wil be with you at Let's Rock 2019. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Earlham Park in Norwich hosts Let's Rock 2019. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Let's Rock 2019 at Earlham Park. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Let's Rock 2019 at Earlham Park. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Let's Rock 2019 at Earlham Park. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Let's Rock 2019 at Earlham Park. Picture: Lee Blanchflower