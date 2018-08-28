Where can we see Father Christmas in Norfolk?

Meet real life reindeer and Father Christmas at various venues across Norfolk.

We know Father Christmas is super busy at this time of year, but thanks to the magic of Christmas he’s still managing to be in several places at once in Norfolk. We tracked down some of them.

Dear Father Christmas....

We look at some of the spots to find Santa in Norfolk in 2018...

Every day until December 24

Santa’s Grotto at Highway Garden and Leisure Centre, Framingham Pigot

This is my secret, don't tell anyone.

Explore the winter wonderland adventure through the snowy woodland, meet some friendly fluffy faces and join the mini golf and snowball game to see if you can beat Santa’s score! Meet Santa in his cosy grotto. Plus Breakfast with Santa in the restaurant is available every weekend in December and each day from December 19-24.

www.highwaygardencentre.co.uk

Father Christmas is appearing in many places at once this festive season.

November 23-25, 30, December 1, 2, 6-9, 13-16, 18-23, 28-30

The Polar Express, Mid-Norfolk Railway, Dereham

Pop on your pyjamas, snuggle into your dressing gown and enter into the spirit of the Polar Express for a truly magical experience. As the train arrives

at the North Pole, Father Christmas will present each child with a silver bell from his sleigh.

You can't miss the Big Man in Red at the Deepdale Festive fair.

www.midnorfolkthepolarexpress ride.com

November 24, 10am-3pm

Indoor Christmas Market, Ormiston Victory Academy, Norwich

No need for dogs to miss out seeing Father Christmas, with Santa Woof Woof at The Forum.

There will be an abundance of festive goodies on offer at the Christmas market at Ormiston Victory Academy in Costessey this year. There will also be a Santa’s grotto, face painting and carol singers to keep the little ones entertained too. Free entry and free parking.

November 24

Goodies Christmas Food, Drink & Craft Fair, Goodies Food Hall, Pulham, Diss

Gather round - a festive scene at Highways Garden and Leisure.

A day of tasters, samples, demonstrations, crafts – and Father Christmas.

November 24, 25, December 1,

2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23,

Father Christmas and a snowman friend ready to welcome visitors to Highways Garden and Leisure.

10.30am-3.30pm

Santa’s Grotto at Elveden Estate, The Walled Garden

Explore the avenue of prettily lit Christmas trees to find the Grotto, knock on the door and step in to meet the big man.

www.elvedengrotto.com

Furry friends enjoy a sparkly Christmas at Highways Garden and Leisure.

November 24-25, December 1,

2, 8, 9, 15 to 23

Santa’s Magical Journey into Christmas, Thursford Collection, near Fakenham

The famous magical journey returns with masses to explore and see. Walk through the fantasy forest, watch out for the teddy bears and the snowballs and wave at all sorts of furry friends, penguins and polar bears, busy elves hard at work and the delightful snowman family. Then meet the elves and Santa himself.

www.thursford.com

November 25 - Christmas Eve

Jarrold, Norwich

Father Christmas will be in store everyday and everyone who visits him will receive a gift.

www.jarrold.co.uk

November 25 - December 24

Christmas Grotto at Vancouver Quarter, King’s Lynn

Visit Mother and Father Christmas for free in the grotto in the Vancouver Quarter. Booking is essential and donations welcome to EACH.

www.vancouverquarter.com

November 25

Gorleston Christmas Lights Switch-On, High Street, Gorleston-on-Sea

Father Christmas will be in his grotto at Fusion Hairdressers,

while outside in the town there are rides, music, festive lights and fireworks.

www.great-yarmouth.co.uk November 29, 30, December 1,

December 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 13 to 23

Father Christmas at Church Farm Rare Breeds Centre

Have breakfast with Father Christmas or there’s a special Father Christmas Tea Party, or simply meet him at his woodland retreat, a traditional style Santa’s Grotto. Be sure to visit the real life nativity scenes telling the Christmas story in the barn with real donkeys, sheep, rabbits and poultry.

www.churchfarmstowbardolph.co.uk

November 30, December 1-2

Deepdale Christmas Market, Burnham Deepdale

It’ll be impossible to miss the wandering Santa at the Christmas Market where he’ll be towering above many of the stands and stalls, live music and other entertainment. The long-legged Father Christmas will take time from browsing the artisan and producer stalls to meet visitors.

www.deepdalechristmasmarket.co.uk

December 1 - Christmas Eve

Roys of Wroxham

Meet friendly Father Christmas in his beautiful grotto in the store. Check with the store for grotto opening times.

www.roys.co.uk

December 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 19-24

Roarr! Christmas Celebration at

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade

Take a trip to Narnia to meet Santa, see the magical decorations and join in the fun of Dippy’s pantomime. There’s a The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe theme to Roarr! this Christmas, so expect some out of this world excitement.

www.roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk

December 1, 2, 9, 16, 20-24

Steam Trains to Santa at Bure Valley Railway, Wroxham

Festive refreshments and a station transformed into a twinkling, sparkling grotto makes this trip from Wroxham extra special.

www.bvrw.co.uk

December 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 20-24

Christmas at Africa Alive!, Kessingland, Lowestoft

Christmas crafts and festive face painting is all available to visitors at the wildlife park, where Santa is in his grotto – and allow plenty of time to explore the park too.

www.africa-alive.co.uk

December 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 20

to 24

Christmas at Banham Zoo, Kenninghall Road, Banham

Lots of festive fun in the Activities and Education Centre at the zoo, and the chance to meet Santa.

www.banhamzoo.co.uk

December 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 21

to 24

Christmas at Bressingham Steam and Gardens

The old faithful Steam Car has made it to Bressingham, packed with Father Christmas, Mrs Christmas and the elves. Join in the fun and explore the steam museum while you’re there.

www.bressingham.co.uk

December 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 20

to 24

Santa Specials at North Norfolk Railway, Sheringham Station

Hop aboard at Sheringham and travel through some of Norfolk’s most beautiful winter scenery to Santaland where Father Christmas is waiting by his open fire to meet the children. Explore the beautifully dressed Weybourne station, entertainers, the steam train ride – and refreshments. Santa Specials are followed by Mince Pie Specials, December 26 – January 1.

www.nnrailway.co.uk

December 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 19

to 23

The Santa Experience at Wroxham Barns, Hoveton

Lots of singing, games and fun with Santa and his Elves at parties for two to 10 year olds. Children can even join Elf College and learn the “Elfabet” before they receive their gift.

www.wroxhambarns.co.uk

December 8

Santa’s Grotto for Dogs at the Forum, Norwich

Take your dogs to meet Santa Woof Woof in his kennel shaped grotto. Santa’s little helpers from the RSPCA will be handing out doggie treats and helping you take family pictures.

www.theforumnorwich.co.uk

December 8

Christmas Experience at Peter Beales Roses, Attleborough

Wander craft stalls, meet donkeys, enjoy refreshments, a vintage roundabout and meet Father Christmas in his grotto.

www.classicroses.co.uk

December 8-9

A Magical Experience at Hoveton Hall Estate

A chance to take a break from the Christmas Fair at the Hall and listen to a Christmas story before meeting Father Christmas.

www.hovetonhallestate.co.uk

December 8, 9, 15, 16, 21, 22

Magical Christmas Specials, Wells and Walsingham Light Railway, Wells-next-the Sea

Take a 25-minute train ride before meeting Santa in his special carriage grotto.

www.wwlr.co.uk

December 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23

Father Christmas at Cromer Pier

If your children have always wanted to be on stage – here’s their chance. Santa has his grotto in the middle of the theatre stage at the end of the pier and is waiting to tell visitors how he and his elves, Twinkle, Sparkle and Shimmer, and reindeer Rudolph, Prancer, Dancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Blitzen and Donner battled through the North Wind to arrive.

www.cromerpier.co.uk

December 8, 9, 15, 16

Father Christmas at Oxburgh Hall

The stately setting of this grand hall is the beautiful backdrop to Santa in his grotto, and there are festive crafts to do too.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk

December 14-22

Santa Specials at Whitwell and Reepham Station

Join the festive fun and entertainment as you travel by train to meet Santa at his grotto.

www.whitwellstation.com

December 15-16

Fairhaven Woodland & Water Garden, South Walsham

A charming stroll through the atmospheric ancient woodland to meet Santa and his reindeer. There’s lots of entertainment too with craft stalls and lights, an Elves Workshop, refreshments and music.

www.fairhavengarden.co.uk

December 16-17

Holt Hall, Kelling Road, Holt

Join in with the festive Holly and Ivy Christmas celebrations with craft workshops, woodland trails – and meet Father Christmas in the grand entrance hall.

www.holthall.org.uk

December 21, 23

Santa’s Little Helpers Christmas Party, High Altitude, Whiffler Road, Norwich

Festive parties for the under fives with plenty of bouncing – and storytime with Father Christmas – at this trampoline park.

www.highaltitudepk.co.uk

If you want to be Santa…

December 2

Thetford Winter Wonderland 5K Santa Run

Scamper around the town and area in one of Norfolk’s most famous Santa runs. Setting off from the Market Place, the run is part of Thetford’s Winter Wonderland Christmas celebrations – with medals for all finishers.

Search Run Breckland at www.ticketsource.co.uk

December 9

EACH Santa Run Norwich 2018, Eaton Park, Norwich

Join a 2k fun run, jog or walk dressed as Santa around Eaton Park raising money for EACH.

www.each.org.uk

December 16

The Nook Santa Run Poringland

A 5k fun run, walk or jog in Santa costume from Framingham Earl High School, Norwich Road, Poringland.

www.each.org.uk

December 16

The East Coast Santa Dash 5k and 2k 2018

From Gorleston Pier, raising money for the East Coast Hospice.

www.nice-work.org.uk