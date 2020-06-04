Country estate putting on Norfolk’s first-ever Virtual Food Festival

Visitors at the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham Hall 2019. Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

Food lovers will be able to enjoy local produce online through Norfolk’s first-ever Virtual Food Festival.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event is being put on by the Holkham Estate and takes place on Sunday, June 14, from 9am-5pm, which can be viewed through the Holkham Estate Facebook page.

It will be raising money for Hospitality Action, a charity which helps people who work, or have worked within hospitality in the UK.

The Virtual Food Festival will feature butchers, bakers, greengrocers, farm shops, local suppliers and chefs.

MORE: A drive-thru street food festival is coming to Norwich

Budding chefs can also take part in the culinary celebration.

The heart of the event will be the chef’s stage, where social distancing will be practised, which will be focused on barbecue food.

It will feature chefs from restaurants, bistros as well as butchers.

The festival has been organised with Charlie’s Norfolk Food Heroes, Cookery Live, Walsingham Farm Shop and Feast Norfolk.

Visit www.holkham.co.uk/event/virtual-food-festival for more information.