Country estate putting on Norfolk’s first-ever Virtual Food Festival
PUBLISHED: 09:05 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:05 04 June 2020
Archant
Food lovers will be able to enjoy local produce online through Norfolk’s first-ever Virtual Food Festival.
The event is being put on by the Holkham Estate and takes place on Sunday, June 14, from 9am-5pm, which can be viewed through the Holkham Estate Facebook page.
It will be raising money for Hospitality Action, a charity which helps people who work, or have worked within hospitality in the UK.
The Virtual Food Festival will feature butchers, bakers, greengrocers, farm shops, local suppliers and chefs.
Budding chefs can also take part in the culinary celebration.
The heart of the event will be the chef’s stage, where social distancing will be practised, which will be focused on barbecue food.
It will feature chefs from restaurants, bistros as well as butchers.
The festival has been organised with Charlie’s Norfolk Food Heroes, Cookery Live, Walsingham Farm Shop and Feast Norfolk.
Visit www.holkham.co.uk/event/virtual-food-festival for more information.
