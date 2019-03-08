Writer of Britain's best sitcoms to perform stand-up poking fun at Parkinson's

The writer of some of Britain's much loved sitcoms is coming to Norwich to perform his comedy show about living with Parkinson's.

Paul Mayhew-Archer, 66, is performing his hit debut show Incurable Optimist at The Playhouse in Norwich this Friday and despite a career full of scripting and writing, he says he has found his home on stage.

Mr Mayhew-Archer said: " I love being on the stage, I mean I love writing and all that I have done but being on stage an experiencing a crowd laughing, it has been an eye opener.

"I never expected that I would get Parkinson's but then I never thought it would open up and whole new career.

"I was just winding down eight years ago and it never occurred to me that Parkinson's would give me so many opportunities."

Mr Mayhew-Archer, from Cambridge, uses his show to talk about what life has been like since his diagnosis in 2011.

In 2016 he created his first documentary, Parkinson's: The Funny Side, poking fun at life with the disease, and he uses his set to continue the message.

He added: "I just decided to see the funny side of it as just another episode in my life. I don't know why but it came naturally to do so and I thought I would try a bit of stand-up and my first time was at the Royal Albert Hall.

"That was in front of about 4,000 people and I went on to do the Comedy Store and Edinburgh Fringe.

"There are lots of funny things that happen when you have Parkinson's and I found it is always better to be positive about them. For example there are charities that stand and shake tins outside supermarkets but for Parkinson's UK I can imagine the charity does very well.

"I have not been to Norwich before and I am really looking forward to it, one of the delights is I get a bus pass now and I'm going to places that I've never been to.

"It means that I am getting round the country meeting a lot of people who have Parkinson's. The people with Parkinson's are fantastic and I have always wanted to meet others."

He has co-written or worked on many much-loved comedy shows including I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue, Old Harry's Game, Mrs Brown's Boys, Spitting Image and Vicar of Dibley.

For more information or to book tickets go to www.norwichplayhouse.co.uk.