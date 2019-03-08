‘It’s my last resort’: Norwich singleton to marry total stranger on TV

Total strangers Verity and Jack tie the knot in the new series of Married At First Sight (Picture: Channel 4/Indigo Wild Studio) (Channel 4 images must not be altered or manipulated in any way) Channel 4 Picture Publicity, Horseferry Road, London, SW1P 2TX

A hopeless romantic from Norwich is set to walk down the aisle with a complete stranger in the upcoming series of Married at First Sight.

Verity says she is deadly serious about making the marriage work (Picture: Channel 4/Indigo Wild Studio) Verity says she is deadly serious about making the marriage work (Picture: Channel 4/Indigo Wild Studio)

Office manager Verity, who now lives in London, saw off competition from more than 7,000 singletons to make it on to the new series of the Channel 4 show – and she can’t believe her luck.

Married at First Sight sees a bunch of people unlucky in love put their trust in science and a panel of experts in the hope of marrying a complete stranger at the end of it all.

Explaining the reason behind her decision to take part in the show after two years of singledom, 28-year-old Verity said: “I’ve had a bit of a nightmare with dating over the past few years and I’m really wanting to be married, settle down and find someone who wants the same things as me.

Verity was single for two years before signing up to Married At First Sight (Picture: Channel 4/Indigo Wild Studio) Verity was single for two years before signing up to Married At First Sight (Picture: Channel 4/Indigo Wild Studio)

“Putting it in someone else’s hands was the next option.

“I’m prepared to take the risk – it’s my last resort to be honest.”

But just how serious is she about making the marriage work? “I’m pretty serious,” she said, prior to the nuptials.

The couple met moments before they walked down the aisle together (Picture: Channel 4/Indigo Wild Studio) The couple met moments before they walked down the aisle together (Picture: Channel 4/Indigo Wild Studio)

“If you’re not serious about it, there’s no point in your doing it. I know you can drop out at the last minute but I’ve not had a feeling of ‘I shouldn’t be doing this’ yet.”

Asked how her friends and family took the news, she continued: “Telling my friends was great, they were all really, really excited about it, really supportive.

“They know all the troubles I’ve had in the past, so they’re as keen as me for it to work.

“Telling my mum and dad was a bit more sobering – obviously they’re your parents, they have an image of what their child will do and how they’ll get married and this is obviously the complete opposite. I’m an only child as well. I don’t think I’d really thought about that aspect as much – it might be their only wedding.

“But as time has gone on, they’re now a lot more on board with it and can see why I’m doing it, and now I can enjoy talking about it with them.”

Verity gets hitched to Jack, 25, when Married at First Sight returns for its fourth series on March 20 at 9pm.