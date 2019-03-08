Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘It’s my last resort’: Norwich singleton to marry total stranger on TV

PUBLISHED: 12:34 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 10 March 2019

Total strangers Verity and Jack tie the knot in the new series of Married At First Sight (Picture: Channel 4/Indigo Wild Studio)

Total strangers Verity and Jack tie the knot in the new series of Married At First Sight (Picture: Channel 4/Indigo Wild Studio)

(Channel 4 images must not be altered or manipulated in any way) Channel 4 Picture Publicity, Horseferry Road, London, SW1P 2TX

A hopeless romantic from Norwich is set to walk down the aisle with a complete stranger in the upcoming series of Married at First Sight.

Verity says she is deadly serious about making the marriage work (Picture: Channel 4/Indigo Wild Studio)Verity says she is deadly serious about making the marriage work (Picture: Channel 4/Indigo Wild Studio)

Office manager Verity, who now lives in London, saw off competition from more than 7,000 singletons to make it on to the new series of the Channel 4 show – and she can’t believe her luck.

Married at First Sight sees a bunch of people unlucky in love put their trust in science and a panel of experts in the hope of marrying a complete stranger at the end of it all.

Explaining the reason behind her decision to take part in the show after two years of singledom, 28-year-old Verity said: “I’ve had a bit of a nightmare with dating over the past few years and I’m really wanting to be married, settle down and find someone who wants the same things as me.

Verity was single for two years before signing up to Married At First Sight (Picture: Channel 4/Indigo Wild Studio)Verity was single for two years before signing up to Married At First Sight (Picture: Channel 4/Indigo Wild Studio)

“Putting it in someone else’s hands was the next option.

“I’m prepared to take the risk – it’s my last resort to be honest.”

But just how serious is she about making the marriage work? “I’m pretty serious,” she said, prior to the nuptials.

The couple met moments before they walked down the aisle together (Picture: Channel 4/Indigo Wild Studio)The couple met moments before they walked down the aisle together (Picture: Channel 4/Indigo Wild Studio)

“If you’re not serious about it, there’s no point in your doing it. I know you can drop out at the last minute but I’ve not had a feeling of ‘I shouldn’t be doing this’ yet.”

Asked how her friends and family took the news, she continued: “Telling my friends was great, they were all really, really excited about it, really supportive.

“They know all the troubles I’ve had in the past, so they’re as keen as me for it to work.

“Telling my mum and dad was a bit more sobering – obviously they’re your parents, they have an image of what their child will do and how they’ll get married and this is obviously the complete opposite. I’m an only child as well. I don’t think I’d really thought about that aspect as much – it might be their only wedding.

“But as time has gone on, they’re now a lot more on board with it and can see why I’m doing it, and now I can enjoy talking about it with them.”

Verity gets hitched to Jack, 25, when Married at First Sight returns for its fourth series on March 20 at 9pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

BMW driver arrested after fleeing scene of A149 crash

The scene of the crash in Thorpe Market. Picture: Diddly Di

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk and Waveney as strong winds blast county

A tree on the road in Lenwade as high winds hit Norfolk (Picture: Katie Hudson)

WATCH: Crestfallen X Factor hopeful performs on streets of Norwich after showing up to cancelled audition

Tierney Webb was expecting to take part in an X-Factor audition but it never happened. Picture: Carla Brighton

Developers scrap controversial plans to build 148 homes in Norfolk village

Plans for new homes would have been developed on land behind Brooke Village Hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Snow and strong winds set to hammer Norfolk and Waveney

A dusting of snow is due in Norfolk today. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Snow and strong winds set to hammer Norfolk and Waveney

A dusting of snow is due in Norfolk today. Picture: Nick Butcher

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

BMW driver arrested after fleeing scene of A149 crash

The scene of the crash in Thorpe Market. Picture: Diddly Di

Emma Freud on East Anglia, David Tennant, goat yoga and a bit of a Robbie Williams fantasy...

Emma Freud shares her love of East Anglia Photo: Dan Hallman BBC Good Food

‘It’s my last resort’: Norwich singleton to marry total stranger on TV

Total strangers Verity and Jack tie the knot in the new series of Married At First Sight (Picture: Channel 4/Indigo Wild Studio)

‘Crochetdermist’ to spend next four months making 8ft polar bear

Shauna Richardson's 'crochetdermy' of the lions in the Lionheart Project. Picture: NICK HAND

New pictures show development progress of brand new retail park

The new Gateway Retail Park, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists