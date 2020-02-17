Robbie Coltrane stars in new comedy Orson Welles in Norwich

BAFTA-winning Robbie Coltrane OBE takes the leading role in Orson Welles in Norwich coming to Sky Arts later this year Credit: Sky UK Limited © Sky UK Limited.

Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane will take on the role of Orson Welles in a new show telling the story of his time spent presenting mystery dramas in Norwich.

(now it's been announced) I've written an Urban Myth for @SkyArts "Orson Welles in Norwich" - starring Robbie Coltrane, Saoirse Monica Jackson, Sean Biggerstaff, and Craig Ferguson. Coming later this year. pic.twitter.com/jSvatMcgkt — Matthew Broughton (@Broughton500) February 13, 2020

Orson Welles in Norwich has been announced as one of the episodes in series four of Urban Myths, which broadcasts on Sky Arts and puts a comedic spin on surprising tales involving some of the world's most iconic figures.

Orson was a world-renowned actor and filmmaker, directing and starring in blockbusters such as Citizen Kane and Touch of Evil, but later in life he swapped Hollywood for Anglia TV in Norwich.

Despite not knowing where the city even was, he went there in 1972 as he was skint and needed to raise funds for his art film project 'F for Fake', which is now regarded as his last masterpiece.

Matthew Broughton, writer of the episode, said: "He took on the job of presenting 'Orson Welles' Great Mysteries' for Anglia TV, which were kind of a forerunner of Roald Dahl's 'Tales of the Unexpected' series.

"Orson was a known prankster and was only doing the job for the money, but in Norwich he met his match in the form of an ambitious young studio manager, played by Saoirse-Monica Jackson.

"The drama is about the way they clash on set, with some surprising twists, turns and developments.

"We didn't shoot in Norwich unfortunately as the budget was too small and we were in the studio in Glasgow."

Robbie Coltrane is best known for playing lovable gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter series and his credits also include Valentin Dmitrovich Zhukovsky in James Bond films GoldenEye and The World is Not Enough and he won three BAFTAs for his role of Dr. Eddie "Fitz" Fitzgerald in TV series Cracker in the nineties.

Saoirse Monica Jackson starred as Erin Quinn in the Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls and the cast also includes Sean Biggerstaff, who played Oliver Wood in Harry Potter, and TV host Craig Ferguson.

The other episodes in the series are Les Dawson's Parisienne Adventure, Joan Rivers And Barbra Streisand and Hendrix And Handel.

Urban Myths: Robbie Coltrane in Norwich, produced by Absinthe Film Entertainment, will be broadcast later this year.