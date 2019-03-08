Search

Advanced search

Latitude Festival 2019, Underworld Review: Underworld whip festival into a frenzy

PUBLISHED: 12:21 21 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 21 July 2019

Underworld headlining the Obelisk Arena on Saturday at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Underworld headlining the Obelisk Arena on Saturday at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Latitude needed this.

Underworld headlining the Obelisk Arena on Saturday at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodUnderworld headlining the Obelisk Arena on Saturday at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

A little bit of rebellion, a sly two-fingered salute at the play-it-safe British festival scene.

Duo Rick Smith and Karl Hyde - who have been working together in several different guises since 1979 - took to the main stage in the wake of a rather puzzling Stereophonics set that largely ignored their far more interesting first album for the pallid, flabby rock that has followed since. And thank goodness Underworld were invited along.

Perhaps not to spook the largely conservative Latitude crowd, Underworld were billed as a 'special late headliner'. They weren't actually on any later than anyone else. But whatever the thinking behind that this was an inspired booking.

You may also want to watch:

Underworld gained a glimmer of mainstream fame on the back of 1996 single Born Slippy. And since then they have, often without due recognition, released album after album of serious quality.

And at Latitude they rolled out all the fans' favourites. Rez, King of Snake and Moaner worked the crowd progressively into a hysteria but it was finale Born Slippy that blew the roof off.

Made famous by its inclusion in 1996 junkie classic Trainspotting, the track builds and rolls through hypnotic lyrics before dropping into full-on techno madness.

Down the front a frenzy captured young and even those old enough to remember Underworld back in the 1990s.

Sometimes Latitude can feel a bit safe. Underworld were the remedy to that.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Police warn drivers to take extra care after burst water main on A146

Police urged drivers on the A146 to take extra care because of the burst water main. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Boss of Norfolk’s ‘Harrods’ store dies aged 72

Michael Baker, MD of Bakers & Larners in Holt. Pic: Archant library

Run Norwich 2019: Everything you need to know

Runners get started at last year's Run Norwich event. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

RSPCA joins debate about Latitude’s dyed pink sheep

Latitude Festival's famous pink sheep from back in 2016. Photo: James Bass

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Parents’ anger as school leavers’ celebration is cancelled

Foulsham Primary School, which has cancelled its end-of-year barbecue for year six pupils. Picture: Ian Burt

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Boss of Norfolk’s ‘Harrods’ store dies aged 72

Michael Baker, MD of Bakers & Larners in Holt. Pic: Archant library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Thousands take part in Run Norwich 2019

The start of Run Norwich 2019. Pic: Lauren Cope.

RSPCA joins debate about Latitude’s dyed pink sheep

Latitude Festival's famous pink sheep from back in 2016. Photo: James Bass

Massive storm halts Latitude festival performances

A huge storm cloud hangs over Latitude Festival Picture: MARK LANGFORD

More than £1m spent on security at County Hall over the past five years

Climate change campaigners occupy Norfolk County Council chamber at February's budget meeting. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Latitude Festival 2019, Underworld Review: Underworld whip festival into a frenzy

Underworld headlining the Obelisk Arena on Saturday at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists