Anne-Marie, UEA LCR review: Straight-talking star delivers perfect pop set

Anne-Marie at the UEA LCR in Norwich Credit: Danielle Booden Archant

The Essex-born singer had the crowd partying like it was 2002 as she performed her back catalogue of catchy hits.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anne-Marie at the UEA LCR in Norwich Credit: Danielle Booden Anne-Marie at the UEA LCR in Norwich Credit: Danielle Booden

Anne-Marie is one of the most exciting names in pop right now and she has long been championed by Ed Sheeran who she collaborated with for her 2018 debut album Speak Your Mind.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter is immensely likeable from the moment she leaped onto the stage and belted out the defiant Bad Girlfriend with impressive lighting effects and her thumping live band.

Her energy is infectious and when she started speaking to the audience with her squeaky laugh, discussing her sweatiness and wearing a pair of trainers you can see how down to earth she is.

She played the majority of songs her latest album which I could tick off from the back of the tour t-shirt worn by a fan standing at the barrier.

Anne-Marie at the UEA LCR in Norwich Credit: Danielle Booden Anne-Marie at the UEA LCR in Norwich Credit: Danielle Booden

This fan really stole the show for me and throughout the set he belted out every word with full dance routine and was handed a drumstick by Anne-Marie for his hard work.

You may also want to watch:

She really connected with her fans and regularly asked the back and sides of the crowd if they were alright and for someone who played at the Capital Summertime Ball in Wembley Stadium at the weekend, it is probably quite refreshing to be so close to fans.

She then got the crowd to sing the first verse and chorus of Clean Bandit's Rockabye which she featured on and got some girls in the front row, that said they had queued since 11pm the night before, to do the Sean Paul rap.

The set was a celebration of embracing who you are and her songwriting talent was best shown in stripped back hit Perfect to Me which addressed her sexuality and issues with body confidence.

The song began with video clips on the screen of what perfect means to different people and cameos from Ed Sheeran, James Arthur and Shawn Mendes got big cheers.

In between songs in the set she talked about how she was feeling when she wrote each song and said that Alarm makes her angry every time as it is about an ex-boyfriend who cheated on her whilst on holiday in Ibiza.

She encouraged everyone to belt it out with her to anyone that had messed them around and the crowd obliged.

The biggest reaction of the night came from top 10 hit Ciao Adios, 2002 and final song FRIENDS and the whole set was a masterclass in writing the perfect pop songs.

The gig was a great chance to see the star in an intimate setting before she inevitably goes on to sell-out arenas.