Norwich gigs at UEA LCR and Waterfront cancelled

PUBLISHED: 15:23 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 18 March 2020

UEA Students' Union has released a statement about future gigs at The LCR and The Waterfront in Norwich amid the coronavirus outbreak Credit: Marc Betts

UEA Students' Union has released a statement about future gigs at The LCR and The Waterfront in Norwich amid the coronavirus outbreak Credit: Marc Betts

Archant

UEA Students’ Union has announced that all gigs at their venues The LCR and Waterfront are cancelled until further notice.

Events have been cancelled at the Waterfront too Picture: Supplied by Maze MediaEvents have been cancelled at the Waterfront too Picture: Supplied by Maze Media

On Friday, the university suspended classroom teaching and all public events until April 19 and on Tuesday this was extended to the remainder of the academic year.

UEA Student’s Union, who work as a separate entity to the university, has now also decided to cancel events at their venues and they are currently working with promoters to rearrange shows.

In the statement, released on the LCR Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon, they said: “The wellbeing and welfare of those involved in our operations, from our members and staff, suppliers, visitors and the amazing artists that visit us, is of the highest priority during this difficult time.

READ MORE: Norwich Theatre Royal and Playhouse cancel all shows ‘until further notice’

“Due to the development of the Covid-19 virus and the recent government guidance, we have taken the decision to close the LCR and Waterfront for the time being.

“This has not been an easy decision for us to make.

“We are working hard on getting a great programme of entertainment together across all our venues as soon as we can reopen.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: UEA Sportspark in Norwich closes, gyms step up cleaning

While everything is being updated the box office phone line will be closed, but the boxoffice@uea.ac.uk email will be checked regularly and customers will be kept up to date on social media.

UEA Students’ Union had already cancelled shows since Friday, including rockers Palace, after a member of the group displayed symptoms of Covid-19, singer-songwriter Frank Turner and punk band Stiff Little Fingers.

You can keep up to date on all the latest information on the LCR and Waterfront at ueaticketbookings.co.uk/faq/coronavirus_guidance

