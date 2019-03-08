Search

Game of Thrones new finale trailer: Who will end up on Westeros' Iron Throne? CONTAINS SPOILERS

PUBLISHED: 14:31 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:10 15 May 2019

Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones (C) HBO

HBO

Are you ready for the last ever episode of Game of Thrones? Just one episode remains of this final series and the new trailer hints at even more darkness and danger on the horizon. Who will take Westeros' Iron Throne? CONTAINS SPOILERS

It's what everyone has been waiting for* - the final episode of the final series of Game of Thrones.

In the new trailer for the last ever episode of GOT, there aren't a huge number of clues as to what we can expect from Sunday's final hurrah - from what we can see, though, there are a few clues which may help us make a couple of predictions.

We see a thoughtful Tyrion Lannister walking through the burning wreckage of his former home after Daenerys Targaryen's shocking decision to take Missandei's final word literally and set fire to King's Landing and its inhabitants following the Lannister army's surrender.

Jon Snow, Tyrion and Ayra watched in absolute horror as the Dragon Queen summoned Drogon to kill thousands of innocent people and essentially become the Mad Queen - it was the ending that most fans really didn't want to see.

After his tactic of using Jamie to convince Cersei to surrender failed, it's likely Tyrion will be the next to face his Daenerys' rage, and although it looks as if her decision has led to her being crowned Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, how long will she remain on the Iron Throne? And what will happen when she comes face-to-face with those who survived the ordeal?

We also see Ayra Stark looking on as soldiers file past, on their way to prepare for battle - Ayra, of course, arrived in King's Landing intent on killing Cersei, but since the latter is dead and she watched Daenerys wreak havoc, it's fair to say she'll have adjusted her schedule.

You may also want to watch:

There's no Jon Snow, Sansa Start or younger brother Bran - all of whom stayed behind in Winterfell - but with the Night King defeated and the Lannisters out of the picture, there are only a few contenders for the Iron Throne, which surely sets the scene for a Snow/Daenerys showdown.

One thing is for sure: the GOT writers have a huge number of loose ends to tie up in The Bells, the feature-length finale of the series.

- If they watch Game of Thrones. We accept that not EVERYONE has been waiting for this. I'm still waiting for a bag to arrive from eBay, but that's another story.

- Game of Thrones airs on Sky Atlantic on Mondays at 2am and 9pm and is available to stream on demand on NOW TV.

