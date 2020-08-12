Search

True Adventures and the Bowling House chat about the local music scene and COVID on the Enjoy Music More podcast

12 August, 2020 - 16:50
True Adventures speaks on the Enjoy Music More podcast about his music and the effects of COVID-19 on the local arts scene. Picture: True Adventures

True Adventures

Out now is the fourth episode of the Enjoy Music More podcast which aims to showcase some of the fantastic bands and solo musicians from across Norfolk and East Anglia.

This episode sees Danielle Booden speak to Sam Leonard, the Marketing Manager, from the Bowling House in Norwich and the man behind the musical project True Adventures.

The music industry has, in particular, taken a massive hit as a result of the current global pandemic, COVID-19.

You may also want to watch:

With festivals, events and gigs being cancelled and rearranged left, right and centre; artists, venues, promoters, technicians and more have faced quite a tough period of time.

The Bowling House in Norwich which is putting on a series of outdoor gigs in it's garden space. Picture: Bowling HouseThe Bowling House in Norwich which is putting on a series of outdoor gigs in it's garden space. Picture: Bowling House

The podcast includes conversations on how Leonard has found all of this/dealt with this both as a musician and as a staff member at a local venue.

This episode also includes two of True Adventures tracks, Fade and Down The Line, played in full.

- You can listen to the full podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Deezer and other streaming services or via the Enjoy Music More channel

- For more local music check out the Enjoy Music More podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all other streaming platforms and follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

