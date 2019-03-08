Video

Trio of Norfolk motorcycle stuntmen star in new TV show

L-R Aaran Powley, Dan Whitby and Samson Eaton Credit: John Shrimpton COPYRIGHT @ JSP

Three best friends from Norfolk who are members of a motorcross freestyle group are the subject of a new TV show.

Dan Whitby, aged 35 from Fakenham, Samson Eaton, 30 from Harleston, and Arran Powley, 29 from Dereham, can be seen in action on new show FMX Nomads on Insight TV.

The episode follows the Bolddog FMX trio as they travel for Amsterdam for a show and they discuss how they got into freestyle motorcross, described by Mr Eaton as “off-road motorcycle racing with jumps and hills”, and have overcome injuries.

The trio previously appeared on the 2014 series of Britain’s Got Talent where they made it through to the live semi-finals.

They all met each other whilst competing locally as youngsters and now travel to shows around the world including dates at this year’s Cromer Carnival and South Suffolk show.

Mr Whitby said: “We all raced motorcross locally in varying classes when we were growing up and we got into it through our dads who were racers and it was a natural transition as motorcross is a big family affair with a community feel.

“Samson did work experience with the Bolddog FMX team, run by Andy Godbold, and I got scouted through racing and got the opportunity to ride in the shows and now I’m the part owner.”

Mr Powley added: “Through knowing Dan and Samson they were looking for extra riders so I went and had a go and started hitting the ramps.”

They were approached in September 2018 to do FMX Nomads after fellow rider Edgar Torronteras, known as “the goodfather of freestyle”, put them in touch with Insight TV.

Among the highlights of the last decade the trio has spent in the group include Britain’s Got Talent, Goodwood Festival of Speed and the Top Gear arena live show when Clarkson, May and Hammond were at the helm.

Mr Whitby said: “The live finals of Britain’s Got Talent was an awesome experience and everyone says Simon isn’t very nice but he was the nicest of the four and came down and gave us a hug and said how cool it was that we were risking our lives for the show.”

Among the injuries sustained by the group include Dan breaking his neck, Aaron breaking his leg and Samson recently broke his left femur.

Mr Eaton said: “I had a pretty bad injury in January 2018 at a show in Belfast and I was immobilised for four and a half months and I lost all my confidence but Dan and Arran helped me get through it as we are a team.”

You can watch the full episode of FMX Nomads on www.insight.tv