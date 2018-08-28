Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas at the Seagull Theatre

The magic of Las Vegas will hit Lowestoft next month as the Strictly Theatre Company return to The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield.

Following on from two previous sell-out appearances at the venue, the production company present their festive offering “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas with Frank, Dean and Judy” - a tribute to Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack – on Friday, December 7 at 7.30pm.

Swing singers and brothers Paul and Stephen Amer will be joined by their five piece show-band and dancing showgirls performing original musical arrangements of classic Christmas songs. They will be accompanied by Miss Scarlet Black covering songs such as ‘Santa Baby’ ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ and ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ among others.

Tickets, costing £13 for concessions and £15 full price, are available from the theatre on 01502 589726 or visit www.theseagull.co.uk

Party rates are also available at a reduction of £2 per ticket for groups of eight or more, but anybody interested in attending is urged to book early as previous appearances of the show have sold out.