Search

Advanced search

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas at the Seagull Theatre

PUBLISHED: 13:08 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:08 16 November 2018

Strictly Theatre Company will return to The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield as the production company present their festive offering �Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas with Frank, Dean and Judy� - a tribute to Frank Sinatra�s Rat Pack � on Friday, December 7 at 7.30pm. Picture: Strictly Theatre Company

Strictly Theatre Company will return to The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield as the production company present their festive offering �Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas with Frank, Dean and Judy� - a tribute to Frank Sinatra�s Rat Pack � on Friday, December 7 at 7.30pm. Picture: Strictly Theatre Company

Archant

The magic of Las Vegas will hit Lowestoft next month as the Strictly Theatre Company return to The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield.

Following on from two previous sell-out appearances at the venue, the production company present their festive offering “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas with Frank, Dean and Judy” - a tribute to Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack – on Friday, December 7 at 7.30pm.

Swing singers and brothers Paul and Stephen Amer will be joined by their five piece show-band and dancing showgirls performing original musical arrangements of classic Christmas songs. They will be accompanied by Miss Scarlet Black covering songs such as ‘Santa Baby’ ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ and ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ among others.

Tickets, costing £13 for concessions and £15 full price, are available from the theatre on 01502 589726 or visit www.theseagull.co.uk

Party rates are also available at a reduction of £2 per ticket for groups of eight or more, but anybody interested in attending is urged to book early as previous appearances of the show have sold out.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Puppy found starving and badly matted in Norfolk greenhouse now has her forever home

Jessie after she was washed and fed. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

Video Did you know this grand house existed? See inside this secret home, for sale for £2.5 million

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Video Thousands line the streets for Norwich for Christmas light switch on

Festive fun and entertainment for the crowds outside City Hall for the switch on of the 2018 Christmas Lights. Photo : Steve Adams

Leonids meteor shower expected to be especially clear this year - here’s all you need to know

the Leonids meteor shower is due to light up the skies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Armed police seen confronting man in town centre

The town pump at Queen's Square, near where armed police were seen. Photo: Denise Bradley

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Breaking News Grant Hanley signs Canaries’ contract extension

Grant Hanley has pledged his longer term future to the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Live The Norwich City Debate – Letter from America LIVE

Norwich City held an open training session during their Tampa tour - Carlton Morris signs a shirt Picture: David Freezer

Armed police seen confronting man in town centre

The town pump at Queen's Square, near where armed police were seen. Photo: Denise Bradley

Tributes follow death of a Norfolk headteacher and lifeboat station founding member

Daniel Corbett. Picture: SUPPLIED BY MANDY CORBETT

Puppy found starving and badly matted in Norfolk greenhouse now has her forever home

Jessie after she was washed and fed. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast