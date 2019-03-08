Video

US production company set to film new horror TV series in Norfolk

From sprawling beaches to the cobbled city streets, Norfolk has been chosen as the filming location for a new US horror series.

Just weeks after filming of Netflix musical Jingle Jangle finished in Elm Hill in Norwich, a leading production company will once again utilise the county's rich history.

Emmy award-winning October Films, based in London and New York, are coming to Norfolk for three weeks from Friday, July 5, with the exact locations unknown, to film new series Hometown Horror which will be shown on the Travel Channel in the US.

The six episode docu-drama follows small town Americans who recount local paranormal stories with the moments dramatised by actors.

October Films, who have worked on documentaries in the UK such as How The Victorians Built Britain, Carry on Brussels: Inside the EU and episodes of Channel 4's Dispatches, are looking for UK actors to star in the series and will pay £200 per day.

Norfolk was also used as the backdrop for recent release and Fighting with My Family, based on the Knight wrestling family from Norwich, and Danny Boyle's upcoming film Yesterday featured scenes shot on Gorleston beach.

