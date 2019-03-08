Long delays on the A47 as campers head to Sundown

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:20 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 30 August 2019

Sundown Festival Credit: Ryan Dinham/Supplied by Zeitgeist Agency

Make sure to leave extra time to travel today if you are heading along the A47 as there are queues as festival-goers head to the Norfolk Showground.

Delays on the A47 as campers head to Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground Credit: Google MapsDelays on the A47 as campers head to Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground Credit: Google Maps

Sundown Festival returns this weekend and the campsite opens at midday ahead of the opening party tonight with acts including Sigala, Macky Gee and a silent disco.

Whilst the music doesn't start until 5pm, thousands of music fans are heading to the Showground early to make sure they get the best camping spot.

READ MORE: All you need to know ahead of Sundown Festival 2019

Norwich Park and Ride tweeted: "Service 510/511 - Due to heavy traffic for Sundown Festival we are experience delays on these services.

"Traffic is currently queuing back along the A47 from the A1074 to the B1108."

READ MORE: Set times and stages announced for Sundown Festival 2019

The main arena will open at midday on Saturday and Sunday and close at 11pm with headliners Anne-Marie and Tinie Tempah and other chart-topping acts including Example, Ella Eyre and Mabel.

You can keep up to date with the latest traffic updates over the weekend here.

