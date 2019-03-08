Long delays on the A47 as campers head to Sundown

Make sure to leave extra time to travel today if you are heading along the A47 as there are queues as festival-goers head to the Norfolk Showground.

Delays on the A47 as campers head to Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground Credit: Google Maps Delays on the A47 as campers head to Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground Credit: Google Maps

Sundown Festival returns this weekend and the campsite opens at midday ahead of the opening party tonight with acts including Sigala, Macky Gee and a silent disco.

Whilst the music doesn't start until 5pm, thousands of music fans are heading to the Showground early to make sure they get the best camping spot.

Norwich Park and Ride tweeted: "Service 510/511 - Due to heavy traffic for Sundown Festival we are experience delays on these services.

"Traffic is currently queuing back along the A47 from the A1074 to the B1108."

The main arena will open at midday on Saturday and Sunday and close at 11pm with headliners Anne-Marie and Tinie Tempah and other chart-topping acts including Example, Ella Eyre and Mabel.

You can keep up to date with the latest traffic updates over the weekend here.