A Toy Story Party is coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:41 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 21 June 2019

TOY STORY 3; (L-R) Bullseye, Mr. Potato Head, Mrs. Potato Head, Jessie, Hamm, Barbie, Woody, Rex, Slinky Dog, Buzz Lightyear, Aliens; ©Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

Prepare to be transported to infinity and beyond as a Toy Story party is coming to the city.

Join Woody, Buzz and the gang for a Toy Story-themed event at Castle Mall Shopping centre in Norwich as part of UK-wide annual charity fundraiser One Great Day.

The event, which takes place on Saturday, June 29 from 10am to 5pm, gives fan of the franchise the chance to meet-and-greet Woody and his best friends Buzz Lightyear and Jessie.

There will be Toy Soldier bowling, a Pin The Face On Mr Potato Head competition and a chance to have a go on The Claw, which featured in the first film at Pizza Planet, with donations required to take part in activities.

There will also be a Hamm money box, face painting, a photo competition and lots of prizes to be won throughout the day.

As part of the One Great Day fundraising activities in Norwich, the team at Castle Mall will also be walking 115 miles around the shopping centre on June 29, the equivalent of walking from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London to Norwich.

Robert Bradley, Castle Mall's general manager, said: "The aim of One Great Day is to inspire, engage and empower our community to make a difference by getting involved in a series of local fundraising events held here at Castle Mall and within shopping centres all across the UK.

"Along with Great Ormond Street Hospital, we will be raising money for Finnbar's Force, a local charity which provides support and reduces suffering for children and their families who receive the devastating diagnosis of a brain tumour.

"Finnbar's Force funds research into childhood brain cancer and potential treatments, raising awareness of the disease and its debilitating effects."

One Great Day was established in 2014 and has so far raised over £400,000 for more than 90 different children's health charities across the country.

To find out more and to sponsor the Castle Mall team, go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/CastleMall2

The event coincides with the release of Toy Story 4, which is now in cinemas nationwide, and follows Woody, Buzz and the gang as they go on a road trip with new owner Bonnie and new toy Forky.

