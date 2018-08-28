10 of the top hotels to visit in Norfolk in 2019

Morston Hall Credit: Good Hotel Guide Archant

Whether you’re visiting with children, on a romantic break or with a group of friends, Norfolk hotels provide something for every occasion.

Rose and Crown Credit: Good Hotel Guide Rose and Crown Credit: Good Hotel Guide

Coastal hotels with unending views of the salt marshes, country houses, spa hotels and romantic B&Bs - style and service are in abundance as the Good Hotel Guide shares 10 of their top hotels in Norfolk…The Rose and Crown, Snettisham

Awarded Editor’s Choice Family Hotel by the Good Hotel Guide, The Rose and Crown in Snettisham has a reputation for superb food and cosy hospitality. The historic Norfolk village inn is all twisting passages, old beams and log fires - perfect for warming up on these chilly winter days and going for bracing walks before returning to hearty fare.

Congham Hall, King’s Lynn

Congham House Credit: Good Hotel Guide Congham House Credit: Good Hotel Guide

This elegant spa hotel is a manor house surrounded by carefully manicured gardens. Famed for its food and its service it is a wonderful fusion of old and new. There is an old school elegance to the hotel and its mature grounds, which is perfectly offset by its ultra contemporary spa facilities. Food is invariably made with ingredients from the grounds, and while this stylish hotel is perfect for romantic weekends, it also welcomes families with plenty of entertainment in the surrounding area for a blissful weekend of quality time together.

Beechwood Hotel, North Walsham

Award winning dining, beautiful gardens, dog friendly, warm and welcoming, Beechwood Hotel is understated, traditional elegance at its finest. Expect white linens on the tables, dark wood four poster beds and a convivial atmosphere at this Georgian manor house close to the Norfolk coast. Very much a place for couples looking for a quiet weekend of good food, good walks and good conversation.

Beechwood Hotel Credit: Good Hotel Guide Beechwood Hotel Credit: Good Hotel Guide

The Dial House, Reepham

A unique offering in the Norfolk countryside, just 30 minutes from both the coast and the Norfolk broads national park, this boutique hotel has eight bedrooms, eclectic style and a sumptuous approach. Tick into afternoon teas, spa treatments and grand dinners, as well as a little retail therapy without ever having to leave the hotel. You see, owners have an enviable knack for interior design, creating an artistic sense of style from a wealth of trinkets and antiques. Such is the popularity of their design that everything within the hotel is for sale. That means that not only can you take a little piece of the experience home with you if you choose, but every time you visit it will be ever so slightly different!

Dial House Credit: Good Hotel Guide Dial House Credit: Good Hotel Guide

Magazine Wood, Sedgeford

Somewhere between being a friendly B&B and a luxurious boutique hotel, Magazine Wood has found its calling. Luxury guest suites are all independent and enjoy the most beautiful interior design - the epitome of modern, relaxed luxury. Each room has a private entrance and terrace with views of the surrounding countryside. Watch the sun go down with a drink in hand or spend the day strolling on nearby beaches, visiting Burnham Market or the Royal Sandringham estate close by.

Magazine Wood Credit: Good Hotel Guide Magazine Wood Credit: Good Hotel Guide

Titchwell Manor, Titchwell

Close to the North Norfolk coast, Titchwell Manor is a beautiful, boutique 26-bedroom country retreat, known for its fine dining. The Victorian farmhouse has a strong sense of tradition to it, which has been sympathetically underlined by contemporary updates to the interiors. Each room has its own character with bold colours and wallpaper patterns in some and a soft neutral palette in others. Views stretch across open marshes to the coast, and food ranges from elegant cuisine to exceptional fish and chips.

The Blakeney Hotel, Blakeney

Titchwell Manor Credit: Good Hotel Guide Titchwell Manor Credit: Good Hotel Guide

Overlooking the salt marshes towards Blakeney Point, The Blakeney Hotel is situated in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and in the perfect spot to really take it all in. A family friendly hotel it combines style and sophistication with a warm welcome and plenty to do. There’s a pool, sauna, steam room and gym, beaches close by and plenty of beautiful walks to go on as well. For days out travel to surrounding villages and country houses, go crabbing, cycling, sailing, play golf or simply watch the world go by in glorious seaside splendour.

Morston Hall, Holt

This intimate country house hotel dates back to the 17th century and sits peacefully two miles from the north Norfolk coast. Quiet and unassuming, it has won great admiration from national press, and little wonder with its 13 carefully designed bedrooms including spacious pavilion garden rooms, its extensive wine cellar, its sumptuous afternoon teas and delectable Sunday lunches, all of which are the perfect fusion of sophisticated and hearty.

Blakeney Hotel Credit: Good Hotel Guide Blakeney Hotel Credit: Good Hotel Guide

The Saracen’s Head, Wolterton

A red brick Georgian Inn with views stretching across acres of rolling countryside, The Saracen’s Head is timeless. Peacefully surveying its surroundings, rooms are pared back and comfortable, while little details are charming throughout, from the toiletries provided from the Natural Soap Company, just up the coast at Wells-next-the-Sea, to the pretty mugs supplied for teas and coffees. This is a place where everything has been thought about, including the easy going atmosphere they have cultivated.

Morston Hall Credit: Good Hotel Guide Morston Hall Credit: Good Hotel Guide

No. 33, Huntstanton

This five bedroom guesthouse is traditional on the outside and superbly contemporary on the inside. Winners of on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed TV programme in 2016, each room has a luxurious sense of style. A mix of soft furnishings adding a real sense of leisurely luxe. Meanwhile there are also two suites at the hotel’s sister property in Thornham, should you be visiting as a group in need of further space. The devil is in the details - Egyptian cotton sheets and Fair Trade coffee and biscuits. It is very much a place for adults looking for a little, quiet quality time together in style.