‘Small and friendly’ folk singing group searching for new members

PUBLISHED: 11:28 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 14 January 2019

Harleston folk singing group Too Many Cooks are searching for new members. PHOTO: Ian Carstairs

A folk singing group is offering free taster sessions as it searches for new members.

It would seem that Harleston-based group Too Many Cooks does not have enough ‘cooks’ as it is offering free sessions on Friday, February 1 from 5.30pm to 7pm and Friday, February 8 from 6pm until 7.30pm in the Swift Bar at The Swan Hotel in Harleston.

The group, led by Janet Koralambe, performs traditional and contemporary British and European folk songs at the Harleston Street Markets.

Organiser, Nicky Stainton, said: “We have no bookings till the summer so this is a good time for new members to come along and give it a try as we will concentrate on just singing together for enjoyment over the next few months.

“Janet is a fantastic teacher and the group is friendly and welcoming. You do not need to have experience or be able to read music as all songs are taught by ear. We really hope that potential new members will come along and give it a try.”

Sessions normally take place on Fridays from 6pm to 7.30pm and cost £5 each, or £30 for a six-session term. Further information from nmstainton@gmail.com

